Why all young adults should read Cormac McCarthy’s ‘All the Pretty Horses’ | Column

Just over a week ago, the world lost a great literary light.

Author Cormac McCarthy died in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on June 13. In 89 years, McCarthy won the National Book Award, a Pulitzer Prize and one of his novels became a Cohen brothers’ film that won an Academy Award for best picture.

McCarthy, whose stories sit tucked away on shelves across this world, shared surprisingly little with this age. Even when he set his books in the present, they felt out of place with any date written on the page.

This makes it all the more surprising that his sixth novel “All the Pretty Horses” lends itself as the perfect story for any fledgling adult or college student.

For anyone who wants to meet McCarthy on the page or maybe just take a glimpse at what all the fuss is about, “All the Pretty Horses” is the perfect entry point.

The book is abruptly simple. McCarthy’s signature lack of punctuation produces a flowing, lucid read. Not a beat is wasted on explanation or translation. The book is full of mystery but without confusion.

His reverence for nature transforms written landscapes into rattling symphonies. Out of nowhere, “All the Pretty Horses” can go from a lumbering stroll to a roaring sprint whether in action or in thought.

It’s approachable for any reader, but admittedly, it requires focus. What the early story lacks in fury, the rest supplies tenfold.

“All the Pretty Horses” is not an electric, instant classic from the first 50 pages. It holds spells of what may seem like the ordinary, but any story that begins differently would hardly reflect the pace of this life.

This is what makes “All the Pretty Horses” an all-the-more essential read for young adults.

McCarthy’s stories don’t sail high in idyllic philosophizing. They walk in coarse dirt. It’s void of a self-conscious mind and dry of superficiality.

The story’s protagonist is a 16-year-old who rides out into the Mexican desert in search of the true world he believes once was a “Wild West” that no longer is in mid-20th century Texas.

McCarthy gives the world a characteristic hardness, hunger and violence, but the leading man John Grady Cole brings a force of laconic gentleness.

“All the Pretty Horses” is about coming of age, but in place of a forgiving high school allegory, this story presents a true yet uncompassionate world.

This story is a journey of independence and discovery. It’s the maturing of a young person and a young heart. It’s full of love and heartbreak — both romantic and existential.

Somehow, McCarthy ushers in dozens of fleeting characters throughout “All the Pretty Horses” and the ensuing novels, “The Crossing” and “Cities of the Plains,” that make up the “Border Trilogy.”

These souls bring a sonder-filled experience and a wisdom completely unique unto itself. Each character has a conclusion about this world as true and full as the last.

Therefore each character contradicts the other’s existence, but somehow they seem to all agree in the same singular truth of what is and what isn’t.

This is the stuff that every young adult grapples with. Anyone with a thought has seen their child navigate a self driven journey to premature adulthood. In life and despite all its relativity, we’ve all felt the same hardness and, now, know its honest meanness.

This is the perfect book for college students. It can reflect the mundaneness of everyday living, but without doubt, it's beset by the grand adventures that come with being in your 20s.

It deals with what’s true and what is not, what is good and what is not or what is and what is not — it obliges us to recall the times when we couldn’t divine the two nor reckon with the consequences of that unblemished naivety.

As we take these early steps into true adulthood and self-reliance, there’s nothing more relatable than being embarrassed of our own innocence and the shame of not knowing better.

This book is the best companion for a fledgling adult — for our own journeys — and it’s a constant reminder of some of the pure things we left behind and why we left them in the first place.

However, there’s nothing I can say that’s more convincing than what the book can say for itself:

“What he loved in horses was what he loved in men, the blood and the heat of the blood that ran them. All his reverence and all his fondness and all the leanings of his life were for the ardenthearted and they would always be so and never be otherwise.”

