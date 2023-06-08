When study abroad doesn’t feel like vacation | Column

Contrary to popular belief, you actually have to study while you’re abroad.

When I first arrived in Ronda, Spain, in May, it felt like a full-fledged vacation. I was enjoying good eats, glorious views and making memories with some amazing new friends.

Now, over halfway through my stay in Spain, the “study” aspect of my study abroad program has reared its ugly head.

I’m taking three classes over the course of my six-week trip, and now that we’re in the back half, assignments are heating up.

It’s really the same workload I took on in State College last spring, but it feels different this time.

Having weekly excursions and constant activities really drains me, and it’s hard to motivate myself to do work. Without strict deadlines, I usually prioritize relaxing and treating myself, which is good, but it’s caused all my assignments to snowball into a big pile of stress.

As a result, I’ve become a regular at Havana Café, which is essentially the Central Perk of my friend group.

Every day — except for Mondays when it's closed — the gang heads to Havana to enjoy cheap coffee, bocadillos and occasionally do our homework.

The biggest selling point for Havana, though? Wi-Fi that actually works.

I’ve learned that State College is actually pretty spoiled with all its Wi-Fi. The only places in Ronda where I get stable phone service are my home and Havana.

Speaking of things that State College is spoiled with, it’s time to address the coffee situation.

I love my medium iced coffee with two cream and two sugar from Dunkin’, but they don’t actually have Dunkin’ in Ronda — nor iced coffee.

Instead, there’s pretty much two options: hot coffee or espresso shots.

I always order the “mezcla de la casa” and add a generous amount of sugar, which makes for a pretty delicious drink.

Still, it just doesn’t hit like an iced cold coffee does, and I know the first thing I’ll do when I get back to the States is storm the Dunkin’ drive-thru.

One final note on Havana: I want to commend the service of the wonderful waitress. She’s seen me at my best and my worst over these three weeks, and I really appreciate that she speaks Spanish really fast and makes ordering that much more challenging.

When I’m not living the high life in Havana, I’ve been writing on my balcony that overlooks the beautiful town.

Of course, I’ve had assignments for the Collegian and my classes, but more than anything, writing has been a huge escape.

Writing has been an escape from the monotony of my schoolwork, but it’s also been a relief from the constant social anxiety I face in Spain.

I’ve learned a lot of Spanish, and I’ve certainly improved a ton since I first stepped off the bus in Ronda. Nevertheless, I get frustrated that I can’t express myself fully to my teachers and family on this trip, and it’s flat-out embarrassing when you misspeak to a local.

That’s why I love writing columns — even brain dumps like this one. It’s my opportunity to share what I really feel, use the words I actually want to use and feel confident in myself.

It’s important to feel like an outsider sometimes. When you feel rejected, you learn to love and appreciate yourself because sometimes you’re the only one who understands you.

For me, I’ve learned to love myself through writing, and I’ll always carry that with me.

