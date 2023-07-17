What we don’t say | Column

We don’t say much to each other, and when we do, it isn’t all that important.

Small talk and “unproductive” speech — “How are you? I’m good, how are you?” — are rooted in politeness, sure. I’d never want to advocate against being nice to people. But it’s common to skirt around the truth and entertain simple, happy lies so as not to reveal any stark and jutting revelations at the breakfast table. That would be inappropriate.

What we do find ourselves talking about is colored by the space of what we don’t talk about, and what we don’t talk about is often much more interesting.

Pauses and ellipses in speech are often more striking than the actual speech, and gaps in conversation sometimes reveal the unsaid, the unthought, the unconscious underlying who we are and who we try to be. Dark matter, the cosmic source of negativity, occupies the vast majority of the contents in the universe, after all.

It becomes necessary then to detach from social expectations and find that the function is ancillary to the form. Nothing is said, and at the same time, everything is as loud as ever, in the occasional bright flicker of the eye looking over, in nervous hands, in a composure of abject confidence, in a face. Listen to the spaces between words, plosives on your lips, liquids, glides, spittles, see the grimaces, slight smiles, raucous laughter. The gaps reveal more to us in their absence.

Everything unsaid might be pieced together, slowly, which gives us absolute truth in the form of the pure negative. Jazz trumpeter Miles Davis said, “It’s not the notes you play; it’s the notes you don’t play.” To learn to be in the presence of absence, one must hope to relinquish any idea of power toward controlling the uncontrollable, in short, you must find peace.

“A season in hell: O merdre! Wo hat der Zeit ging!”

The additional “r,” there, in merde brought Alfred Jarry a great deal of s--- in his day…. “Joan was quizzical,” you know, “studied pataphysical.” Perhaps the absence of the “r” would not have given him the same response in the chaos of the crowds fighting over the obscenity.

Nonsense predominates anything, and that is why it is vital. Does truth rest at the heart of these crevices of silence? Or do lies? And if truth can be found in silence, or elsewhere, does it truly set us free? How do we deal with absence? Can we? How do I add more by subtracting away from what is so dear to me?

The horror is that we must learn to live with ourselves regardless of whether or not we can speak the truth to ourselves or to others.

