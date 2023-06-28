Velkommen to Denmark | Column

They finally let me out of the country, baby.

On Sunday, I left the US of A for Denmark on a redeye flight out of JFK Airport. Since I’ve arrived here in Copenhagen to study abroad, the past couple of days have been a whirlwind. So, let me share some of my journey so far.

I got no sleep on my flight over here as the gentleman sitting in front of me slammed his seat into my knees — making it impossible for my 6-foot-2 frame to find a comfortable position.

Soon, I got off my plane, and it was noon in the sunny city of Copenhagen. I took a bus to my dorm, which was previously a mint — unfortunately it’s still not printing money for me.

Although, money here is messing with me. I thought Denmark used euros — because Europe — but it turns out they use something called a krone. There are about seven krones in a dollar, so I’m breaking out my mental math skills.

The next day, our program went on a canal tour via boat — touring a canal via bus is a bad idea (Editor’s Note: This is because buses don’t usually float). We saw all of the best sites, including the Danish royal palace and royal lot.

Now that I know where they are located, I'm one step closer to reaching my goal of becoming a trophy husband. (Editor’s Note: Denmark’s ruling monarch, Queen Margrethe II’s husband died in 2018, giving a strapping award-winning reporter an avenue to gaining the Danish crown.)

A little less than half of Copenhagen is an island with a large harbor and many canals that stretch through the city. So, there's water everywhere — in the sinks, the toilets. They even put it in bottles. I took advantage of all that water by going for a swim in one of Copenhagen’s famous harbor baths. Turns out by “bath,” they just mean a place in the harbor where you can go swimming, so I got strange looks for taking shampoo to this operation.

I’m also taking a class on one of my favorite philosophers, Søren Kierkegaard, who’s from Copenhagen. In the class, we took a tour of Kierkegaard’s hangouts around the town.

Now I don’t know who I file complaints with — maybe the Queen — but Copenhagen has been great so far. Yet there is one thing that needs to change. The sun rises here at 4 a.m. and does not set till 10:30 p.m. I don’t know why this happens but it has to stop.

