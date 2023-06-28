 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


Velkommen to Denmark | Column

Braden abroad
Courtesy of Braden Dyreson

They finally let me out of the country, baby.

On Sunday, I left the US of A for Denmark on a redeye flight out of JFK Airport. Since I’ve arrived here in Copenhagen to study abroad, the past couple of days have been a whirlwind. So, let me share some of my journey so far.

I got no sleep on my flight over here as the gentleman sitting in front of me slammed his seat into my knees — making it impossible for my 6-foot-2 frame to find a comfortable position.

Soon, I got off my plane, and it was noon in the sunny city of Copenhagen. I took a bus to my dorm, which was previously a mint — unfortunately it’s still not printing money for me.

Although, money here is messing with me. I thought Denmark used euros — because Europe — but it turns out they use something called a krone. There are about seven krones in a dollar, so I’m breaking out my mental math skills.

The next day, our program went on a canal tour via boat — touring a canal via bus is a bad idea (Editor’s Note: This is because buses don’t usually float). We saw all of the best sites, including the Danish royal palace and royal lot.

Braden in Denmark

Now that I know where they are located, I'm one step closer to reaching my goal of becoming a trophy husband. (Editor’s Note: Denmark’s ruling monarch, Queen Margrethe II’s husband died in 2018, giving a strapping award-winning reporter an avenue to gaining the Danish crown.)

A little less than half of Copenhagen is an island with a large harbor and many canals that stretch through the city. So, there's water everywhere — in the sinks, the toilets. They even put it in bottles. I took advantage of all that water by going for a swim in one of Copenhagen’s famous harbor baths. Turns out by “bath,” they just mean a place in the harbor where you can go swimming, so I got strange looks for taking shampoo to this operation.

I’m also taking a class on one of my favorite philosophers, Søren Kierkegaard, who’s from Copenhagen. In the class, we took a tour of Kierkegaard’s hangouts around the town.

Now I don’t know who I file complaints with — maybe the Queen — but Copenhagen has been great so far. Yet there is one thing that needs to change. The sun rises here at 4 a.m. and does not set till 10:30 p.m. I don’t know why this happens but it has to stop.

MORE OPINION CONTENT

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags