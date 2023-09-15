September is suicide prevention month — a specific time to recognize the impact suicide has on our world and the people we love. It’s something we don’t talk about enough.

If you’re struggling or need help, please reach out. Call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

In the context of this month, I wanted to write about mental health and a specific, underrated tool in maintaining our wellbeing: music.

Music can be instrumental (no pun intended) in helping one snap out of bad places — or putting themselves into them.

I surely cannot be the only person who turns to my sad playlist when I start feeling down. This playlist is filled with the kind of songs that play over heartbreaking scenes in movies, perpetuate pain and remind one of how alone and inhuman it’s possible to feel.

Songs are that powerful.

If I put on depressing music, I’ll usually spiral until I’m paralyzed staring at the floor, surrounded only by soft, sorrowful melodies. My headspace can get bad — and I know the music I choose to listen to makes it all feel larger and worse than it actually is.

But an important part of getting out of a bad mindset is taking a step back and realizing how much more there is outside of your mind.

You have more power than you think in taking that step back, but that doesn’t make it any easier. It’s hard to see how green the grass is with gray-colored glasses (cliché count: 2?).

In a way, it can be kind of hilarious when the sad music stops and you realize it doesn’t feel as dramatic anymore. Now you’re just kind of sitting there awkwardly.

Your pain is still valid, but the music helps you drown in it — excessively for me.

Sometimes, however, it can be hard to release stuck emotions, and music can assist with that.

In these cases, it might be best to limit yourself. For example, try listening to three sad songs before listening to a neutral or upbeat one. Set a timer if needed.

Or put an ironic song in the middle of your sad playlist. Maybe the next time you turn to it, and you’re crying on the floor next to your bed, hearing “Never Gonna Give You Up” will make you pause — maybe even laugh.

Listen to sad music on YouTube so Liberty Mutual ads can disrupt your distress.

Bottom line: If it’s not the vibe, it’s not the vibe. You can’t vibe depressively if the vibe is not depressing.

It’s harder to cry listening to “WAP” than “Je te laisserai des mots”.

Don’t underestimate the difference that getting abruptly shaken out of your spiral can make in helping you get up and get out of your mindset.

Sometimes, I think that is the only thing that helps.

If I have to rely on myself to get out of the bad space, I don’t feel confident I always will — or that it won’t take hours or days. But I know the impact music can have on my mood.

Use music as a form of medicine, and apply it where you need it.

