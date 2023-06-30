U.S. Supreme Court’s ‘colorblind’ stance on affirmative action will fail future generations | Column

In the next year, millions of high school students around the country will be asking themselves one question: “What is my dream college looking for in my application?”

That criteria ranges. It could be GPA, extracurricular activities, standardized test scores, athletics, personal essays or race.

Race.

Its mere appearance on that list of possible criteria to be admitted into a university can be jarring. It’s part of our appearance, a fundamental part of our person.

But the effects of race on a person’s life extend far beyond that of hair color or height. It defines how we’re viewed and treated.

To say the shadow of hundreds of years of discrimination and oppression no longer hangs over us as a country is an idyllic and naive statement in its most harmless use, but completely dangerous and degrading in any other.

Traces of racism toward minorities lingers in us all, and it’s far from eradicated from the systems on which our society is predicated.

We’re not “colorblind.” We’ve never been “colorblind.”

We may believe all people are equal in standing or ability regardless of race, but when categorized by race, we have far less than equal opportunity because of the warped and uneven foundation this country was set upon.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the higher education system no longer needs to consider race as an integral part of viewing potential students and that this practice was unlawful in nature.

The court took a number of issues with the admissions process at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. Most specifically, it felt the universities’ affirmative action practices lacked measurable results and quantifiable standards.

The court’s strong stance toward immeasurable qualities and standards when it comes to the application process is puzzling.

A person’s race and the adversity they face as a result can’t be labeled with a corresponding score between 1 to 36 or 400 to 1600.

In the same way, participation in extracurricular activities is beyond quantifying. It could be argued standardized tests fail to accurately separate someone with superior intellectual ability and expensive test prep.

Yet, we accept this metric?

Affirmative action is a tool to help level the playing field and to usher in repairs to hundreds of years of a broken education system.

The system is still broken.

Earlier this month, a Department of Justice investigation into a Kentucky school district found rampant and blatant racism among student bodies and administrations alike.

According to the Washington Post, the report found “many incidents of students being called racial epithets, administrators failing to address harassment and intimidation directed at Black students and Black students wrongfully being disciplined more than other students.”

The eradication of prejudice against Black people and other minorities may take generations regardless of what the law says, but the eradication of racist policy and practice from the systems that educate our children is decided here and now.

Affirmative action protects the potential of young students who were victims to racism and a disgusting level of adversity.

Where the school system discouraged and ignored minorities, affirmative action gives a second chance.

But one of affirmative action’s greatest benefits is its ability to recognize adversity and racism where a prospective student might not have the perspective to do so.

After condemning UNC and Harvard’s usage of affirmative action as unconstitutional, the Supreme Court wrote perhaps its most offensive and tone-deaf section:

“At the same time, nothing prohibits universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected the applicant’s life…”

The court assumes people always have the ability to recognize where they have been wronged by the system.

They don’t.

There’s no formal education on inequality and recognizing systemic racism for high school students. How could students possibly begin to decipher where the education system has failed them without going to a school that values them?

I grew up in a small town in southeast Louisiana. From pre-K to high school, I was always one of a small handful of people of color in my community.

I would never hear the phrase “majority-white institution” until I had the opportunity to attend Penn State.

Going to college so far from home gave me the perspective to realize just how much more difficult it was for me, a Latino and a Filipino, to grow up in the South than it was for my white classmates.

Most importantly, I’m at Penn State because of affirmative action-style practices. I was named a Bunton-Waller Fellow — a scholarship given to students who demonstrate academic ability and are from diverse backgrounds.

If it wasn’t for this Penn State initiative to recruit students who are underrepresented on campus, I wouldn’t have seen how backward my experiences as a person of color were in Louisiana.

And my experiences are mild ones, to say the least, compared to those students in school districts, like Madison County in Kentucky. How could we not take stock in the experiences of racial minorities in the admissions process?

It feels futile to state this opinion as the Supreme Court’s ruling is characteristically long-lasting.

This decision won’t affect me and this current generation of college students. It will take time for this ruling to become a widespread law across the nation.

It will be my children who feel the effects of this decision.

My children will inherit an admissions process that constitutionally can’t take into account the nature of the adversity facing a Latinx person.

If middle and high schools continue to fail to provide an equal experience in education like they do now, they’ll be the first victims of a Supreme Court that failed us all.

In her dissent of Thursday’s ruling, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said this:

“Ignoring race will not equalize a society that is racially unequal. What is true in the 1860s, and again in 1954, is true today: Equality requires acknowledgement of inequality.”

