Trump indictments will determine the future of political participation | Column

As of Aug. 14, all of former President Donald Trump’s criminal investigations resulted in an indictment.

The former president now faces 91 criminal counts across four trials. The maximum sentence would result in hundreds of years of prison time.

The leading case being tried is set to determine if Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results constituted a crime against the American people.

Additional cases include financial cases in New York and document retention in Mar-a-Lago.

Jurors are being asked to determine if Trump and Trumpism have beyond a reasonable doubt disobeyed the American democratic system and the rule of law.

With the 2024 presidential campaign cycle underway, the results of these indictments raise questions on the legality of political extremism from candidates and supporters.

Since the 2008 presidential elections, in which Barack Obama was elected as president of the United States, we’ve seen an increased political divide among Americans. Obama entering the political sphere as the first Black president reinvigorated racial disputes into the political environment.

After the 2008 housing economic crash, the divide between Democrats and Republicans grew deeper. Political extremism only increased after the election of Trump.

Despite close numbers in the 2016 presidential election, Trump lost to current President Joe Biden by 74 electoral votes in 2020. This was due to the conversion of key battleground states.

While jurors are faced with a legal dilemma, it’s likely that the outcome of these indictments will influence future political behaviors, especially in the 2024 presidential elections. These cases will set the standard for what is permissible while still preserving the essence of American democracy.

However, it’s not just the American people watching and waiting for the outcome of these indictments — international leaders and individuals are keeping an eye out as well.

The United States acts as a primary model for democracy and has significant influence over international developing nations. If justices are not served correctly, American credibility as a political superpower will decline.

The principles and standards of democracy lay in the hands of a jury of our peers. It’s these decisions that will influence our political involvement and expectations for decades to come.

