Touchdowns and turntables: Collecting vinyl around Europe | Column

“The next: you’re slow / dancing inside another / country’s consonants / as its mountains stand / back in an unpronounceable / stack. Somewhere between / the record begins its wet / yesterday’s again. I guess / I’m doing fine, I say whispery / as static behind the door / I’m still closing.”

These lines are from “It’s Just a Guess,” a poem by Adrian Matejka in his book “Somebody Else Sold the World.”

I picked up a copy at Shakspeare and Company in Paris, and, of course, got the stamp on the inside cover.

Last semester, I met Adrian Matejka at his reading in the Pattee and Paterno Library where he read poems from “Somebody Else Sold the World.”

Matejka said he drew a lot of inspiration from his vinyl record collection, playing them as background noise when he wrote.

One album in particular was Funkadelic’s “Maggot Brain” — this is one of the albums I’ve been looking for during my travels. After I heard him say this, a huge smile shot across my face.

I ended up asking him what aspects of the album inspired him.

Of course, he cited Eddie Hazel's guitar solo on the opening track “Maggot Brain.” Hazel was told to play like his mother just died, then play like his mother miraculously came back to life, resulting in a painfully beautiful performance.

While I didn't find a copy of the fabled “Maggot Brain,” I did find a copy of “Uncle Jam Wants You,” a funkadelic album unavailable on Spotify, in Barcelona Gothic Quarter street market.

I originally wasn't going to purchase it; however, as I stood outside of the Basílica of Santa Maria del Mar contemplating my decision, I held my phone up to my ear to listen to the album on YouTube. As I was listening, the church bells rang and the previously closed church doors swung open, revealing an encompassing stone vaulted interior painted by multicolored stained glass light.

I took it as a sign and bought the album.

My Barcelona trip was five weeks into my time in Europe, so before then, I'd already accumulated a decent collection of vinyls in Athens.

The prices in Athens are a little high; however, I was, unfortunately, mainly shopping in tourist areas.

In Greece, I picked up Supertramp’s “Crisis? What Crisis?” and three original Greek pressings of Joan Baez albums. The most noteworthy were “Where Are You Now, My Son?” and “The First 10 Years.”

Unfortunately, the Greek version of “The First 10 Years” doesn’t have a majority of the original album. Among the missing songs are Baez’s covers of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” and “A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall.”

As alluded to above, I took a train to Brussels, and spent a week there after my program in Athens.

Before I searched for vinyl in Brussels, I went to Rotterdam, Netherlands.

My friends and friends originally intended on going to Amsterdam, but Storm Poly, the first severe summer storm in the Netherlands, shut down the railways because of 146 km/h winds and rain blowing debris onto the tracks.

This ended up working in my favor because, as a result, I found my new favorite record store.

Songs For Sale in Rotterdam has incredible, reasonable prices, rare selection and a friendly staff.

I found original copies of “Woody Guthrie Sings Folk Songs,” “Watch Your Step” by Ted Hawkins and “Black Nativity, Gospel on Broadway.”

After my purchase, I had a conversation with the owner about my travels, the John Cale and Bob Dylan concerts, folk and blues and collecting in general.

Before I left, she gave me a free tote bag with the store's logo and name.

In Brussels, I found another Woody Guthrie, “This Land Is Your Land,” and a new copy of Jack C. Frank’s self-titled album which has one of my favorite songs “Blues Run the Game.”

In total, I left Europe with 10 albums. Transporting them was easier than expected. I just put them in overhead storage between my bag and the wall.

When I had a window seat, I put them between my seat and the wall of the plane. Holding them also works, but only on shorter flights.

As expected, Europe was a treasure trove of music, having albums I've never even seen in the United States, but maybe that's because I haven't been looking in the right places.

I was concerned I wouldn’t have new material to write about coming back to the United States, but Europe taught me how to better look for the United States’ essence.

Like Finding Woody Guthrie in European record shops, sometimes we have to be placed in unfamiliar places in order to discover unique things.

