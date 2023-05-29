Top 5 things I’ve learned from watching ‘The Jersey Shore’| Column

As hard as it is for me to admit, I’m from New Jersey.

My family recently moved to Cherry Hill, New Jersey, after the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic in Orlando, Florida.

I’ve only lived here during my college breaks and may need to learn more about Jersey culture, but I know this state is home to the adorned reality television show “The Jersey Shore.”

To immerse myself into the culture and appease my roommate, I’ve watched every single episode of “The Jersey Shore.”

Here are the top five life lessons I learned from the reality television hit.

1. Your friends are more likely than not to forgive you.

Throughout “The Jersey Shore,” the cast makes various mistakes ranging from drunken arrests to stealing pieces of birthday cakes. Each time I watch an episode, I’m convinced that one of the characters will be found irredeemable from the mistakes made the night prior.

However, this show proves the exact opposite: with each mistake comes a memory.

2. Find your meatball.

One of my favorite parts of “The Jersey Shore" is the bond between Snooki and Deena, also known as the meatballs. Together, the iconic duo takes on Jersey Shore adventures.

If there’s anything I’ve taken away from “The Jersey Shore” and the college experience, it’s the importance of having a partner in crime — whether it be for emotional support throughout life’s trials or just someone to accompany you during all of your bad choices.

3. There are always receipts.

Whether it be screenshots or actual video footage, there are always receipts for your actions.

Early on in “The Jersey Shore,” stars Snooki and JWoww wrote a note to their costar Sammi Sweetheart, describing her boyfriend’s heinous acts the night before, when Ronnie thought he would not be caught.

Unfortunately, throughout the duration of the series, there are many more instances of cast members being caught because of their leftover tracks — no matter how hard they tried to cover them.

Whatever you do or say will always end up getting back to someone. Keeping this in mind helps me remember to always choose kindness because you don’t know who’s around.

Your actions will always get back to others.

4. It’s OK to ask for help.

Throughout the series, cast members struggle with a variety of familial, relationship and substance abuse-related issues. Alone, these issues can be difficult enough to struggle with, but with support, they can be surmountable.

I try hard to keep my problems to myself to avoid being a burden to others, but watching the show helped me realize that people want to help their friends.

Yes, sometimes it does put your friends out to receive help, but choosing to maintain a friendship involves choosing to be there for each other in those moments.

5. Uber rides home after a night out can host some of the best bonding moments.

“Cabs are here” is one of DJ Pauly D’s infamous quotes on the show. The cabs host some of the most monumental and comical moments each season.

This only proves to be the case since some of my fondest memories with college friends are from the Uber rides home after a night out.

While “The Jersey Shore” is definitely a raunchy, reality television show, there are still life lessons to pick up from hours of bingeing such a classic.

