Tips for surviving Father’s Day when your dad died | Blog

Father’s Day is right around the corner, and for many, it’s a treasured holiday to celebrate their father’s or anyone acting in that role. However, for some, it’s a reminder of the people who they loved and lost.

This year, Father’s Day is celebrated on Sunday.

After losing my dad in July 2021, this will be my second year of not having a dad on Father’s Day, so I’m here to share a few tips and tricks to get through the holiday.

Block the promotional emails

Most companies now provide the ability to temporarily unsubscribe from emails and text notifications that contain holiday-related materials, while still maintaining your regular subscription status.

While blocking certain email chains may not seem like a big action, reducing the number of times you are reminded of the impending holiday can help lessen your anxiety leading up to the day.

Out of sight, out of mind.

Reach out to your siblings

My brother and I are lucky that we’ve always had an extremely close relationship throughout our childhoods.

Although Father’s Day is a difficult day for both of us, it’s only us that share the same feelings surrounding missing our dad on Father’s Day. It can help to have a community.

For those who don’t have siblings, reaching out to a friend or family member can help. While they may not know everything that you’re experiencing, it can be comforting to have someone in your emotional corner.

Plan something fun to do

Sundays are a good day to be productive, but remember that it’s OK to lose a productive day to support your emotional health.

After losing a parent, it can feel like you should spend the day honoring that parent, but it’s emotionally draining and can be difficult when you are surrounded by constant reminders of what’s missing from your life.

There is no reason that Father’s Day has to be a day that you dread. Life is for the living and having fun things to do such as going to see a movie or a day trip to the beach can bring positivity to a day plagued with negative reminders.

Thank the chosen parents in your life

A person does not need to be your biological parent to have an influential parental role in your life.

If you’re used to the habit of giving gifts and celebrating Father’s Day each year, this is a good opportunity to thank those who have taken on parental roles in your life. Whether it be someone like a friend, family member, teacher or coach, providing joy to the people you love provides happiness in return.

This is a good way to maintain your annual Father’s Day habits as well if you are not quite ready for that change.

Reflecting

Loss brings a lot of pain. However, without loss, we would not be able to appreciate the things we have.

It’s OK to appreciate the friendships we have gained as a result of loss. Just because you appreciate your life now does not make you love the person any less.

Reminding yourself that Father’s Day is just a day and while you may no longer have that person in your life, our lives are filled with a wealth of love and kindness outside of our father figures, and that’s worth celebrating.