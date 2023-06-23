This jumble is mine | Column

I like the mess and the clutter but only because it’s mine.

If it weren’t mine then it’d be hard to find anything in this pile, but because it is mine, I can find what I need and when I need it. It’s organized in that way.

I could clean today and maybe I will. I could pick up clothes and put them in the laundry, hang the engraving of Saint Paul the Hermit’s chapel in Malta on the wall or put books on the shelf.

I know where everything is in its respective pile — it’s easy if I need a notebook, remote control, key or my wallet. Why would I fix something unbroken?

The pile is about 6 feet tall and growing steadily. Sometimes things fall from the top with a dying fall and clatter onto the floor, and sometimes I put them back.

I expect them to fall off but it doesn’t make it any easier — what with the mess and all. I can’t find any of my good writing pens anymore but they’re probably in the middle of the pile anyway.

It’s an exercise in futility to begin to clean: Do I start pulling at things from the bottom, or from the top? Where does everything go after cleaning?

Although I concede that it’s much better to live with everything straightened out rather than destitute filth. It ends up being easier to deal with things before they fall from the pile if there isn’t any pile to begin with. It’s easier to have everything picked up instead of tripping over weeks-long dirty clothes. And it feels good to have everything cleaned.

Even if it’s the perfect system in its disordered frantic order, it might not be the best way to abide. There’s a possibility that maybe something else might be tried for once, though I don’t know what it might be.

There’s a chance there’s nothing to it — that is, to cleaning. There’s probably no use for worrying. But what if the jumble persists in a clean room? What then? How can you account for the immensity of that?

It could be worse, the mess I mean.

I think you have to wait for it to get bad before you do anything about it. Now the pile’s 8-foot-7. That’s more than 2 feet since I sat down to write — of course, without any good writing pens.

But I like the jumble, so, for now, I won’t pick it up.

MORE COLUMNS

Notes, ephemera, transcriptions of a feeling | Column Coming upon an ephemeral feeling, one that seizes the feeler in its grasp seemingly out of n…