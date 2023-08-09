The Top 100 Taylor Swift Songs (Joe Tuman’s Version): Part 2 | Column

Back like I never left.

Previously, I presented my Top 100 Taylor Swift songs to the masses… except it really was only numbers 100-26.

My editors and I observed the Top 25 deserved its own separate piece highlighting Swift’s most monumental songs. The time has now come to finish what I started and unveil the remainder of my rankings.

And away we go.

No. 25: “champagne problems”

If you believe I praised Taylor Swift’s 2020 run too much in my first column, you won’t be happy with what’s coming this time around.

A gripping number about a woman who stuns her friends and family by refusing her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, Swift flashes stunning creativity as a songwriter on “champagne problems.”

The thing about evermore that strikes me is how many entries aren’t recountings from Taylor’s life, like usual. Rather, they’re stories she dreams up and puts into words in captivating fashion.

No. 24: “cardigan”

While Swift prominently looks beyond her own life in evermore, folklore is the album where she first gave this creativity a test run.

The narrative love triangle surrounding three teenagers, which ties “cardigan,” “august” and “betty” together, is one of the most uniquely brilliant ideas I’ve ever heard a musician pull off.

When I learned of it after first listening to folklore, I was skeptical. I thought, “OK, she says they tie together so well. But I didn’t notice it.”

However, once I held the background knowledge, it all fell into place. And that starts with “cardigan.”

The third verse sells the emotion best, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. It’s lyrically and sonically jaw-dropping. It introduces her three-track storyline excellently.

No. 23: “the 1”

This reflective opener stands as yet another section of folklore I hold in high regard.

The song's slow and quiet build fits perfectly alongside the lyrics, helping create the best album intro of Swift’s catalog. It’s a fairly straightforward track, compared to most of folklore, but that doesn’t prevent it from making an impact.

No. 22: “Haunted”

Talk about a needle drop. The most impressive aspect of “Haunted” is how it immediately makes you care about it. It feels like a big deal.

And the lyrics… In theory, a teenager shouldn’t be able to construct a song like this. Yet, Swift was already three albums deep at this point, and greatness came naturally to her.

Featuring a devastating chorus with thought-out verses, it’s an otherworldly ballad.

No. 21: “gold rush”

Taylor Swift is no Damian Lillard on “gold rush.”

Instead, she opts to run from the grind due to the seemingly endless number of suitors the subject of her attraction carries on this evermore feature.

Instead of risking heartbreak and uncertainty, Swift decides to save herself the trouble entirely. You can’t fault her one bit.

No. 20: “Forever Winter”

Another stupendous part of Red (Taylor’s Version), “Forever Winter” presents a sense of comfort and a potential reminder that you always have people in your corner, whether you realize it or not.

Sadly, this song carries a tragic backstory, which makes me feel a bit guilty for loving it so much. That being said, I feel the message is worthy of high placement on my list.

Additionally, it also sounds incredible. The horns, the build to the chorus, the “ooo-ooo-ooooh” near the end. Absolute sonic harmony.

No. 19: “this is me trying”

Whenever I hear Taylor utter the words “I’ve been having a hard time adjusting,” my brain can only think of one man: Doc Rivers. This is HIS song.

On a serious note, “this is me trying” is bone chillingly brilliant — from the way Taylor’s voice echoes and booms throughout it to the orchestra that appears midway through. All of it is wild.

The one thing I’ll say though: Swift certainly didn’t waste her potential. That much is clear.

No. 18: “betty”

So, “betty” sounds like it was written by a 16-year-old… which is the point!

As I previously alluded to, Swift’s ability to place herself in the shoes of these fictional characters, albeit realistic ones, is marvelous. This entry just keeps building and building until the climax at the end. It works so well.

Plus we get to hear Taylor playing a harmonica, which rules.

No. 17: “Dear John”

Oh, boy. We’ve arrived at the first song which has a real argument to be as high as No. 1, though I’ve opted against it.

“Dear John” is pure heartbreak and emotion. Not an ounce of fabrication. It’s brutal, but that’s why it’s great. The bridge is a standard-setter.

I guess the reason it isn’t higher is because it’s not a song I often listen to. Nonetheless, I feel this placement is fair enough.

No. 16: “Come Back…Be Here”

Absence makes the heart grow fonder. But if the absence rarely, if ever, ceases, problems will present themselves.

“Come Back…Be Here” is a representation of this feeling and proves once more how great of a project Red is.

Also, nobody has ever used the word “nonchalant” as well as Taylor does here.

No. 15: “Begin Again”

Track placement is crucial when constructing an album, and I can’t imagine a more appropriate closer for Red than “Begin Again.”

After the roller coaster of emotions that fills both Speak Now and Red, this sense of optimism and rebirth is a notable tonal shift.

And while I think it’s fair to say this song gets a bit too cute, it’s also narratively essential to her fourth album.

No. 14: “exile”

Take that warm optimism and chuck it out the door.

folklore’s phenomenal collaboration between Taylor and Bon Iver outlines a relationship torn up by miscommunication, as well as disagreement over why things were no longer functioning.

Backed by unrelenting piano keys, this is one of the strongest products to come out of Taylor’s time social distancing.

No. 13: “The Story Of Us”

“The Story Of Us” is remarkably upbeat considering its lyrics.

Swift details her realization that a prior relationship is truly concluding, while articulating how she wishes this didn’t have to be the case.

The bridge ties everything together, and the song as a whole is another winner for Speak Now.

No. 12: “seven”

While Folklore has no title track, I view “seven” as the entry that most encapsulates its essence.

Early on, Swift depicts a calm childhood summer for herself. This is soon contrasted by the harsh homelife of a friend — a reality Taylor tries to combat by spending the summer making memories with her.

It’s a beautiful song that makes me want to enjoy the great outdoors as well, and further underlines folklore as perhaps Swift’s best batch of storytelling.

No. 11: “Back To December”

Taylor Swift has held many people accountable with her music and on “Back To December,” that includes herself.

The regretful lyrics, the instrumentation and another stellar bridge combine to showcase one of Swift’s most unique perspectives within her discography.

No. 10: “Death By A Thousand Cuts”

No other T-Swift song sounds like “Death By A Thousand Cuts.” It’s a one-of-one.

I’m not pretending the production is the second coming of To Pimp A Butterfly or anything; however, it’s still a sonic standout.

The writing is flawless, further proving my point Lover, at times, is as good as anything she’s done. A very enjoyable song front to back.

No. 9: “mirrorball”

The creative juices were flowing like Niagara Falls here. When thinking of folklore, “mirrorball” should be one of the first songs that springs to mind.

I keep talking about Swift’s bridges, but this may be the pinnacle. It’s riveting.

The vision she layed out was fulfilled completely, and it’ll always draw me in for a listen.

No. 8: “Mean”

A freaking classic. “Mean” is one of those songs I’ve secretly always known my whole life, and eventually connected the dots when listening to Speak Now.

Here, a young Swift responds to harsh criticism of her burgeoning career by painting a sad, but likely true, picture of these detractors.

As they continue to try dragging her down from afar, she’ll grow and find plenty of success despite them. Meanwhile, all they’ll ever be is mean.

No. 7: “right where you left me”

Moderately tapping into her country roots, “right where you left me” describes a person frozen in time, unable to move on from a prior romance.

The peak of evermore, it’s another case of fantastic storytelling from Swift.

The song can also serve as a metaphor for several other topics, as Phoebe Cykosky helped prove earlier this summer when she joined me for an episode of Trust The Podcast.

No. 6: “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

While he played Mysterio on the big screen, Jake Gyllenhaal most resembles Thanos when it comes to the Taylor Swift Cinematic Universe. He is the big bad.

Swift originally recounted their relationship gone awry on “All Too Well,” but took it up a notch by releasing the 10-minute edition as part of Red (Taylor’s Version). Simply put, it’s her Mona Lisa.

Every little detail of this song is genius. It spans 10 minutes, but you could listen for another hour.

The enthralling personal reflection demands your attention and is worthy of all the hype that even the craziest Swifties heap upon it.

So why isn’t it No. 1? Hilariously, it comes down to the length, which is probably unfair. I’m just not always up for the 10 minutes. That’s not just a Taylor thing, though.

“Sing About Me, I’m Dying Of Thirst,” “Last Call” and “Stairway To Heaven” are a few examples.

These are longer songs by some of my favorite artists that I wouldn’t rank first on a list of their best songs, either.

So while “All Too Well” won’t top my countdown, it’s perhaps Taylor’s most impressive songwriting achievement.

No. 5: “You Belong With Me”

To be ranked ahead of No. 6, you’ve got to be doing something special. And “You Belong With Me” does just that.

Easily the best major hit of her career, Taylor expresses how she’s been hiding from someone in plain sight for far too long.

Everyone can sing along to this track, as it’s a delight deserving of this number five slot.

No. 4: “The Last Time”

Oh man, where do I even start?

A powerful duet with Gary Lightbody, “The Last Time” sees Swift forced to issue an ultimatum in crushing fashion.

She and her team break out every piece in their musical arsenal for this one. The piano at the beginning, the military march-inspired snare drum, the guitar solo — it’s all breathtaking.

The way the melody picks up midway through is crazy. The lyrics are gut wrenching. Far too many people overlook this masterpiece.

No. 3: “august”

Across a catalog that features many personal and emotional stories, Swift’s most harrowing tale is arguably the one she made up.

folklore’s crowning track, “august,” details a narrator who was living on borrowed time amid the drama of the album’s underlying love triangle storyline.

Honestly, I think I lied about “mirrorball” being the peak of Swift’s bridge-writing powers. This is the true pinnacle.

Amazing stuff, I don’t know how she does it.

No. 2: “Lover”

While people often think of Swift’s sad breakup stories, tracks like “Lover” prove she certainly isn’t all gloom and doom.

I’m sorry, but if “Lover” doesn't make you smile even a little bit, something is wrong with you.

It’s not my favorite track, as there’s many times I don’t need the pink balloons thrown in my face. Even still, I can’t deny her wizardry. This is a banner performance from Swift.

When it came to choosing between “Lover,” “august” and “The Last Time”, I decided to go with the pure bliss of the former over the devastation of the others.

Call me an optimist, but it feels like the right call.

No. 1: “I Bet You Think About Me”

We’ve reached the finish line, and some of you may be shocked. So, here’s my defense.

“I Bet You Think About Me” contains an aspect of everything that makes Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift.

Amazing, thorough storytelling. Incredible instrumentation.

Elements of her country beginnings, notably that glorious harmonica. The emotional vulnerability evidenced on Red and Red (Taylor’s Version). Her current, matured vocals and tone of voice.

The lyrics are both catchy and revealing — further explanation about why Jake Gyllenhaal sucks. This song even has a Chris Stapleton feature!

The way she compares her upbringing to Gyllenhaal’s to underscore the reason their relationship failed breaks my brain in a good way.

It takes next-level talent to concoct a song like this, not to mention a career of this magnitude. And if we’re being honest, she’s only just getting started.

After missing out for a very long time, I’m glad to finally be aboard the Taylor Swift train.

