The three R’s must include responsibility | Column

When we’re younger, one of the first things we learn about the environment is the three R’s: reduce, reuse and recycle.

The goal of the three R’s is to teach children how to mitigate the effects of human waste — preventing a heightened production of human waste for future generations. However, while catchy songs and rhymes can help stick the message in people’s heads, there’s no implied accountability for the state of our environment in the message.

Increasing knowledge is one of the critical components to enacting change, but there must be an inherent sense of accountability for one to actually make the change.

As important as it is to talk about issues and make sure people are aware of our environment, the issues surrounding the current state of our environment are portrayed in a way that implies one individual cannot make a difference.

It’s true that large corporations are some of the main contributors to the declining state of our environment; however, we are the ones fueling the companies. The more that we show an increased demand for products that implement these negative climate practices, the more we are acting as enablers rather than the solution.

Although we have the power to advocate for changes we want to see from corporations, our words are never going to be as powerful as the dollar.

We need to be responsible with the companies we consume from and which companies we show outward support toward.

However, the cost of eco-conscious products comes at a premium that the majority of populations, who are facing the consequences of the climate crisis, cannot afford.

As a result, we’re seeing higher numbers of people experience a phenomenon known as climate doomism.

Climate doomism is the idea that we are past the point of being able to do anything about the climate crisis.

Many climate doomists are facing backlash as it appears they are just giving up; however, when an environment is made to support the strength of the dollar rather than the quality of human life it can be difficult to be optimistic about our futures.

That is why we need to create a stronger sense of responsibility surrounding the climate crisis for those who are in a position to enact change.

While the climate crisis is still in the early stages, we need to create a sense of responsibility for those who may not be noticing any impacts to their daily lives.

However, this does not mean that community organizing and advocacy is a futile effort. It will take every individual to be a part of the solution to the climate crisis.

Despite the outcome, each effort does not go unnoticed and your work is valuable.

It’s because of the people who have already made the state of the environment their responsibility that we have been able to make it this far.

With these advocacy veterans and those throughout the community, it’s time to stop putting the climate crisis on the back burner and to show responsibility for an issue we’ve neglected for far too long.

