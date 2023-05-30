The Sights and Sounds of Spain | Column

It’s been about two weeks since I arrived in Ronda, Spain. Time has flown by — something that concerns me greatly as I can’t seem to stop falling in love with Spain.

It’s nearly impossible to explain what this town, amongst the others we’ve visited, is like.

Pictures and words just don’t do it justice. But here’s my best attempt at describing it anyway. I present to you: the sights and sounds of Spain.

Sights

Every day on my walk to school, I cross the “Puente Viejo'' or the Old Bridge.

While lovely in itself, the view on each side is even better. To the left is a view of the farmland and mountains that surround the town. It seems to go on for miles.

To the right are cliffs and a small river that runs through the town. If you look up a little further, you can also see the “Puente Nuevo” or New Bridge, one place where the old and new parts of Ronda meet.

During the trip thus far, we’ve also visited other nearby towns and cities. One of my favorites was Grazalema.

One thing about Grazalema is that all of the signs on the buildings — for grocery stores, restaurants, clothing shops — are black and white. Why? Because every street in the town is decorated with a string of colorful, zigzagging flags.

I swear I’ve seen this town in a fairytale book when I was younger. It felt like stepping into Wonderland.

Adding to the color of the town was its incredible floristry.

In Andalucía, the region of Spain in which Ronda and Grazalema are located, it’s common to place flowers on windowsills and outside of your house.

My favorite demonstration of this was a white wall in the town with two rows of 20 flower pots, filled with red and pink flowers, and a house with the most beautiful green plants I’ve ever seen.

OK, one last thing for the sights section. Everywhere I’ve been in Spain, I see more affection on the streets — more hand-holding and subtle touch from one to another.

This has been something lovely to see. Not to hate on the U.S., but public displays of affection (the dreaded PDA) aren’t usually as gentle or authentic-seeming. It just hits different here.

Feels

WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT COBBLESTONE STREETS.

I know they can be difficult to walk or drive on, but I love cobblestone streets. They are so quaint and fairytale-like, and they are all over Spain.

Obviously, this is one that depends on your preferences, but I love the feeling of walking on a cobblestone street everyday. It makes me feel like a part of history and a little more grounded.

Another cool thing that I had the privilege to touch in Spain was “cal,” which is a type of material used in many towns on the outsides of houses and buildings.

Cal — calcium oxide or lime — repels heat.

In Setenil de las Bodegas, a town we visited last week, I felt cal for the first time. It was hot out that day (and your girl was sweating in her fit), but the cal was literally cool to the touch.

The feeling was unlike any other, and I’m grateful for that experience.

Smells

If you got to this section and thought I wasn’t going to talk about the food…bruh.

The smells of the food are amazing here. Each day when I walk into my host house for lunch, it smells like I’m entering a Michelin-starred restaurant.

But there is more to smell than the food — it’s true.

For many people, smells can sometimes transport you to the past.

This happens to me all the time. One hint of something, and suddenly I’m back in my fifth grade classroom on June 3 looking at the playground during an English lesson. It’s weird.

This past week, I had the wonderful opportunity to see a concert played by professors at the local music conservatory.

For some reason, the smell of the theater became ingrained in my system — and I knew, sitting there, that if I ever smelled that exact smell again, I would be transported back to that concert, that seat and that experience.

Tastes

The food here is wonderful, of course.

One of the best foods I’ve had — a completely new taste — were nachos with bacon (gasp! Maggie broke her vegetarianism for this trip and made it her whole personality). They were mouth-wateringly delicious.

Also, at almost every restaurant I’ve been to, I’ve had the pleasure of drinking a Tinto de Verano. Tinto de Verano is a popular, wine-like drink in Spain. It tastes like summer in a cup.

Another cool, tasteful experience I had here was my first pizza night. My host family ordered pizza from a local restaurant and not only was it exquisite, but it reminded me of home.

However, in Spain, it is more common to use scissors in the kitchen. My host family used scissors to cut the pizza.

After that experience, I can confidently say I prefer scissors to dang pizza cutters.

Maybe it’s just me, but I’ll make the same cut with a pizza cutter eight times, and my slice still isn’t right.

Sounds

Finally, the sounds of Spain have been as lovely as all of the other parts. One thing I often find myself hearing is music in the streets.

Every day after class, there’s music playing in the plaza outside of our school.

Typically, if we’re lucky, the “hombre de oro” — as my friend and I call him — is sitting in his spot on the Puente Viejo toward the end of our walk home from school.

Almost every day, the “hombre de oro” or “man of gold” is seated, head to toe in gold, with sunglasses, a fedora, flowers and a speaker playing lovely instrumental tunes.

I find street art super intriguing, and I feel at peace when I can hear the soft, calming gold man’s melody before I even turn the corner.

MORE COLUMNS

Gratitude and goodbyes at the gate | Column There’s a reason the most important scenes in rom-coms often take place in an airport.