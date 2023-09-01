The Renaissance of ‘Girlhood’ | Column

Though I haven’t seen the “Barbie” movie yet (I know), I’m really glad it has brought the idea of girlhood into the spotlight — a renaissance, if you will.

Reflecting on girlhood makes me think of wearing Justice clothes without pressure to be stylistic, Barbie dolls and colorful flowers, running as fast as I could in the yard, playing in the mud and being carefree.

I picture a friend giving me Advil or a pad from their backpack, hearing, “Can you check me?” from friends, and appreciating the strong, female role models in my life.

For others, it may be playing mermaids in the pool over summer break or their first trip to Claire’s for friendship bracelets.

Girlhood is different for everyone — and everyone’s experiences with it are valid.

It’s not an invite-only club, no one is excluded from girlhood.

Girlhood experiences are how you find solace within a community — especially as we grow up and learn the world is not what we thought it was.

Women are forced to work in systems that are not built for them, while fighting an often toxic, misogynistic societal undertone.

When I was young, I knew there were influences of sexism all around me, like how my science teacher always asked for a “strong boy” to lift something and how all the girls' toys were pink.

As the pressures of patriarchy rose, I felt I lost my girlhood.

As we get older, we learn comments that seemed funny when we were young were actually not OK.

I’ve watched the freedom and carefree nature of girls turn into the seemingly inevitable worries about body image and being scared of showing emotions.

I’ve seen friends in high school and college go from wearing what they want to covering up out of fear of judgment or unwanted advances.

I’m happy to report I’ve also seen persistence, especially amongst the younger generations, as they reject the patriarchy and all the stereotypes they become aware of.

I’ve seen people fighting to keep the freedom of girlhood.

It’s nice to feel like girlhood wasn’t something that only you experienced, no matter how you experienced it. You weren’t alone. A lot of people have an idea of girlhood, and can maybe understand losing some of it, too.

Hopefully, the renaissance of girlhood is upon us — and here to stay.

