The power of lemonade stands | Column

I plopped my ludicrously capacious bag onto the passenger seat of my car and was ready to go.

But to where? That was the question.

I pondered as one does when they have an entire day to themselves. I was still recovering from the Ed Sheeran concert I’d attended the night before, and despite showering just a few hours earlier, I felt that I was still covered in various unknown drinks and french fry dust.

I decided to go on an observation drive. These are my favorite types of drives. I come up with a final destination, but have no set way to get there. The back roads become my best friend, and I turn into DJ GC — my driving music game is strong.

I queued up some of my favorite summer songs, rolled the windows down, tossed on a pair of sunnies and draped my jumper over my shoulders so I wouldn’t burn. I was off.

The Fourth of July in New England is something like no other. Hydrangeas line the streets and fill the window flower boxes, American flags of all sizes cover front lawns and hang from garages and front decks. The sound of country music spills from backyard cookouts, and the scent of grilled hotdogs and hamburgers mix with the zesty ocean breeze.

And little entrepreneurs line the sidewalks, post up on the corners and run up and down the block holding handmade signs.

“Fresh Lemonade.”

Lemonade stands appear faster than the seagulls do when someone drops a stray Cape Cod chip in the sand.

The makeshift homegrown businesses entice drivers, walkers, bikers and the occasional golf cart driver — not sure what the law is on this, but it’s a common sight from where I’m from.

The scraggly, misspelled and misshapen letters advertise sweet, lemon water — some stands even have fresh lemon slices as a garnish. Others have alternative drinks and “add ons.”

On my observation drive, I saw a sign that read “Fresh Lemonade (We have the PG-13 version, too).” These people are getting creative.

Set up on a corner, the stand was an L-shaped table with two pitchers on it — one appeared to be lemonade, and the other I assumed was a pitcher of sangria, but who knows, maybe it was raspberry lemonade.

The barista was a brown-haired boy sporting a Barcelona jersey, paired with what appeared to be swim trunks and lime green Crocs. I vibed with his Crocs, so I bought a cup. I was down $1.25, but I love supporting small businesses.

However, I learned I was ripped off just half of a Taylor Swift song later. A girl in front of her garage was selling cups of summer’s nectar with pebble ice — the best type of ice — and a fresh lemon wedge for just $1.

Naturally, I did what any sane adult would do — I banged a dangerous U-turn, hid under the steering wheel, chugged the last cup I had bought, grabbed a buck from my wallet and beame her next customer.

I was served my lemonade on pebble ice, garnished with fresh citrus, with a smile and a “Hey, my mom wears that necklace.” The transaction concluded with a, “Have a nice day, or don’t” from the little business woman. I have no clue who she was, but I know she’s going to do big things.

By the time I made it to my final destination, I’d accumulated approximately seven cups of lemonade — plus or minus a few that may have blown out of the cup holder as I flew down the back roads. Now a human lemonade cooler, my next stop was my favorite cafe in Rockport, MA, Bean and Leaf Cafe, for a sausage, egg and cheese sandwich, as well as a trip to the lou.

