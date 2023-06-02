The light at the end of the tunnel, finally(?) | Column

Today is my brother Reese’s last day of high school. A couple of nights ago, I watched him play his last lacrosse game on his home field.

These are things I never got to experience, knowingly at least.

I was a 2020 senior. But this story isn’t really about me.

Well, maybe it is in some ways.

I remember driving Reese, then a freshman, to school every day. He would complain that we would be late for the first hour, although we never were because I’d fly down backroads like a lunatic — sorry, Mom and Dad.

I got us there alive and well every day.

He would also complain about the music that I played in the car. There was a lot of Maggie Rogers, COIN, Taylor Swift and Hozier — which he didn’t appreciate much then.

The other day, though, we had a major breakthrough. He said: “You know what Cade? Your music isn’t really as bad as I said it was.”

HOLY BUCKETS.

I’ve fought for my life to hear those words come out of Reese Ackerman’s mouth. He still says he doesn’t like Taylor Swift, but we’re working on that.

Now as a senior, Reese gets to drive our sister Abbey to school. She’s taken his spot in the passenger seat as a freshman. Reese still complains that they’re going to be late for the first hour and hates the music she wants to play, too.

Some things have changed, and some definitely haven’t. They’ve simply shifted.

Abbey played her first season of high school lacrosse this year and started in almost every game. That’s pretty darn good for a freshman.

When I was her age, also playing my first season of high school lacrosse, I was talking to one of the seniors at the time, Lexi Grethen. I highly doubt she remembers me. It’s been close to eight years since I last saw her.

In that conversation we talked about how fast time moves and high school, she told me: “Just imagine how good you’ll be as a senior.”

Well, Lexi, we’ll never know. But for some reason, I’ve never forgotten those words.

So, I said those words to Abbey after her team lost its playoffs game the other night — concluding its season. Because, like I said, some things haven’t changed, they’ve simply shifted.

It’s fun, sad and weird to watch Reese go through all the “lasts” that I never had, and to watch Abbey go through all the firsts Reese never had as a 2020 freshman. But to be honest, I wouldn’t have had my senior year go any differently.

Would it have been nice to go without the worldwide pandemic? Definitely. But it made me a very different person, which I’m glad for.

Plus, I get unlimited sympathy and kindness from adults who feel bad for us 2020 seniors, which is great because then I look like a saint. Just kidding.

But honestly, I think I can speak for most of my class when I say we’ve moved on. I don’t mourn my senior year, and I never really have.

We’re three years out from the original quarantine. Life has continued, and so have all of us.

I’m actually pretty privileged to say these words because I didn’t lose that many people to the coronavirus pandemic. It could have been so much worse for my family as it was for so many others. I feel grateful to have made it the whole three years without ever having the coronavirus, and that for my family members who did have it, it wasn’t a difficult and scary experience.

I recognize that I’m one of the few to have escaped this relatively unscathed. So, as I write this, I wonder what agency I have to pose a question we’re all thinking about but none have said: Are we finally done?

I don’t mean to jinx anything, seriously. I just remember when this started, all my family, friends and even I could say is, “When this is all over…” like it was going to be over in a couple of weeks or months.

Three years later, is it over?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal coronavirus public health emergency ended on May 11.

Are the infection rates now stabilized enough for COVID-19 to become…normalized?

It’s strange to think that something we’ve been so afraid of for so long is now just a part of life.

I came of age in a hospital town — my world has revolved around it. Coming home makes me so painfully aware of the reality and impact the coronavirus has on an entire community of people.

And this is just one town.

Rochester, Minnesota, and Penn State have shaped my understanding of the pandemic, but I can’t imagine those who live in New York City, Florida or California. We all have such different experiences with policy, quarantine and fear related to the coronavirus.

I don’t think this is something that many people think about outside of the politics of it.

So I guess the question I’m asking is this: Are we finally ready to let it go? Have we survived the pain, grief, loss and confusion and made it to the light at the end of the tunnel? How do we determine this, or do we just keep taking it day by day?

Watching Reese graduate in a week will be surreal. I didn’t get to walk across a stage, I drove through my school parking lot to pick up my diploma.

But he gets to walk across that stage because he, like the rest of us, took it day by day. It’s his time now — and I’m proud of him.

So I’ll be brave enough to say it.

Reese made it to the light. He reached the end of the tunnel. He’s completed all the goals I had for the last few months of my senior year without knowing it: He was captain of his lacrosse team, he went to prom, scored at least one behind-the-back goal in a lacrosse game, he’ll have a graduation party and ceremony and he’ll go to real-life, in-person college in the fall.

On top of all that, he’s completed his own goals, too. He’s attending Oberlin College next year to play lacrosse.

As of right now, he’s ranked number four in the state of Minnesota for assists and number 18 for overall points. He also helped lead his team to a 12-2 record after going 3-10 both seasons prior, clinching the first Big 9 Conference Championship for Mayo Boys Lacrosse.

Oh, and I guess he does pretty well in school, too. That’s kind of a lot for the kid.

Reese made it to the light. I think I have, too. I hope we all have.

For some people, it will never be entirely over, and that’s OK. But it’s also OK to be in the light now and not forget about the dark.

Congratulations to the class of 2023. The class of 2020 is proud of you.

