The idea of the ‘pick-me girl’ is misogynistic, too | Column

Recently, my friends and I have been talking about the concept of the “pick-me girl.”

For those who don’t understand this idea completely, like me and my parents, a very reliable source — also known as Urban Dictionary — defines this term as “a girl who seeks male validation by indirectly or directly insinuating that she is ‘not like the other girls.’”

These girls have a deep-rooted internalized misogyny, their actions often at the detriment of other women.

Now, listen. We all know these girls. We all know how annoyed we feel when surrounded by this type of attention-seeking attitude. But honestly, I just feel bad for them.

This isn’t a pity thing. It’s more of an emotion that’s reminiscent of sadness mixed with anger. Whatever one might call that.

Because the label “pick-me girl” is inherently misogynistic.

The idea of a “pick-me girl” has become trendy. It’s become easy for influencers or those with a following on social media to criticize and parody, and it’s just as easy for any girl to be labeled a “pick-me girl.” The bit has gone too far.

Now, this idea is to the detriment of all women. It’s another weapon in the form of a label to shame women for their own interests, hobbies and discussions that fit outside a solely female-oriented space.

The idea of the “pick-me girl” came from a legitimate place. It originally served to draw attention to the wrongs of using other women at the expense of seeking attention from men and came from others calling out women who put down femininity.

However, the joke of the “pick-me girl” has turned around to bite us. We’re no longer trying to get women to stop putting other women down, we are just putting other women down.

Those who have criticized “pick-me girls” are, in fact, “pick-me girls.” They are belittling women in the exact same ways. And in this new era of virality, they’re doing it for likes.

After all, this is only accomplishing what the patriarchy taught us to do: tear each other down in the mad dash for the male gaze.

Are you kidding me, ladies? We can all do better. Why do we constantly fall into the traps that this culture has set for us? It’s almost too easy at this point and, as it’s 2023, it shouldn’t be.

We’ve come farther than constantly disparaging each other for laughs.

Insecurity isn’t new in our society. I don’t think our attention and addiction to social media have helped the problem either. But within women, the biggest issues are the attack on, hatred for and jealousy of other women.

The construction of the “pick-me girl” has only fueled these problems. The “pick-me girl” is a patriarchal structure just as the “anti-pick-me girl” is.

Instead of bashing the women falling victim to these opposite but equally misogynistic mindsets, we need to be uplifting them. Set the standard that shaming women based on a label won’t empower them to overcome that label.

Belittlement is truly the only thing to be shamed here.

MORE COLUMNS

COVID-19 created maturity gaps in the youth population | Column When I was younger, adults often told me that I was mature for my age.