The case for a 4-day school week for Penn State | Column

Schedule building is more of an art than a science for Penn State students.

Every semester, students try to work various desirable traits into their schedules: breaks between classes, no early morning commitments, classrooms in close proximity and, of course, Fridays off.

Students around the country have been enjoying this perk since the dawn of schedule building, but nowadays, some students arrive on campus already accustomed to a four-day school week.

This year, 876 school districts decided to move to a four-day school week, and companies across the globe are embracing the three-day weekend.

Why not make this a feature at Penn State?

Beneath the college level, the research on this matter has shown a mixed bag of results.

The four-day school week hasn’t proven any grand level of efficacy on test scores, yet it’s wildly popular among students and teachers alike.

The university experience is another beast — entirely different from high school or middle school. Fostering productive habits and independent learning is a pillar of college society.

While younger students may not have the maturity or discipline to study and absorb new material outside the classroom, college students are expected to.

It’s fairly common for students to have at least one of five instructional days off on the merit of great scheduling. But what if the university made this option more accessible for students?

What if the university scheduled less classes on Fridays, allowing for a four-day school week to be more achievable for all?

There are more than a few groups of students who could benefit from one more guaranteed day off of classes.

Students who work jobs could certainly use another day to pick up shifts.

Nearly 43% of full-time students in a four-year program had jobs at school in 2017, and this comes as no surprise given how prominent of an issue student loan debt has become in the U.S.

An additional day off of classes would allow these students to consistently pick up work shifts throughout the week. An extra day to study or earn pay for another full day would be reassuring for students.

Not only would this help students balance work and student life, but it’d also help staff businesses downtown that are looking to expand hours or maintain current ones.

Then there are students whose chosen fields demand quality work in extracurricular activities as much as it does quality time in the classroom.

Communications students are a perfect example of this.

Internships or working for student media organizations are an integral aspect of training to become a professional public relations agent, filmmaker, news anchor and so on.

Involvement on campus is essential for almost all students as they march closer and closer to the actual job market, and any student could benefit from another 24 hours dedicated to extracurriculars.

Students who fit this mold desperately need more hours in the day to do play-by-play calls of mid-afternoon soccer matches, take part in hands-on lab research, or sign on for a year-long internship.

These are the opportunities that lead directly to jobs. It’s hard to envision a world where more meaningful professional experiences through student organizations or internships wouldn’t help graduates find jobs.

Then, there’s the other side of the coin.

There are likely just as many students who wouldn’t seek to use their extra 24 hours for professional pursuits.

In all likelihood, if they won’t apply themselves with an extra day off, they probably aren’t utilizing five days of classes to the fullest either.

Penn State is not on the verge of a mandated four-day school week. States across the country are still slowly weighing the pros and cons of such an idea for primary schools.

However, a future where major state institutions implement a three-day weekend may not be as far off as we think.

It may be time to start embracing the idea now.

