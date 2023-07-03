The blockage of student loan forgiveness may cost President Joe Biden the 2024 elections | Column

In August 2022, the Biden administration announced up to $10,000 of federal student loan forgiveness for all borrowers and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients who earn less than $125,000 a year.

This plan would provide relief for over 40 million borrowers across the nation — making student loan forgiveness one of the most important campaign promises fulfilled by the Biden administration.

On Friday, the Supreme Court declared the student loan forgiveness program to be unconstitutional in a 6-3 decision, wrapping up the judicial term which began in Oct. 2022.

The Supreme Court decided that President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program was not permissible under the 2003 HEROES Act.

Student loan interest will resume on Sept. 1 and borrowers will be expected to resume payments in October.

Such a decision serves as a massive blow to President Biden and his team as they seek reelection in 2024.

The resuming of student loan payments is very likely to be catastrophic for borrowers as well as future Democratic campaigns. Many borrowers have their loans transferred across companies and have never made payments within their lifetime.

This Supreme Court decision directly targets vulnerable first-generation students a part of minority communities. On the heels of the removal of affirmative action, racially diverse groups are being attacked on the educational playing field.

As a result, the Biden administration is changing its proposal to attempt and get student loan forgiveness approved during his term.

However, for many, it appears that President Biden went into this legal fight unprepared.

With the majority of Supreme Court Justices leaning conservative, it is clear that the court is not on President Biden’s side — leaving little to no room for error.

Unfortunately, with little legal backing for such a pivotal loan forgiveness program, this proves a point of weakness for the Biden administration and allows an opening for Republican presidential candidates to regain public trust.

As of right now, there are only three presidential candidates who have declared their campaign for president. With the Republican presidential candidates, numbers are only growing.

While the Republican party continues to take up space in the presidential campaign field, President’s Biden approval ratings are dipping to new lows.

At the time this column is written, President Biden’s approval ratings have not been updated, but it can be assumed they will continue on the downward trend following these Supreme Court decisions. This is a dangerous result during his course to secure the 2024 presidential ticket.

President Biden came into office during a tumultuous time with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, and he came in with big promises to restore America after the Trump administration.

The Biden administration made attempts at fulfilling these campaign promises; however, many have proven to be unsuccessful when enacted — his student loan forgiveness being one of the biggest failed promises.

With a little less than a year left in President Biden’s four-year term, there are wide openings for Republican candidates, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to take the lead.

Time will only tell as we near the presidential elections, but it’s key for the Biden campaign team to boost approval ratings and have a streak of legislative success.

