The 1st ever Anti-Culture Rankings column | Accountability matters

Editor’s note: The Anti-Culture Rankings denote the individuals who have recently built the least culture across the globe, according to The Daily Collegian’s esteemed sports reporter Joe Tuman. These rankings aim to recognize those who display a mix of selfishness, laziness and failure.

Sometimes people need to be held accountable.

I’d say a sense of accountability is a key aspect of culture building. In order to get individuals to buy in and chase greatness, they have to recognize their mistakes and correct them to improve.

Unfortunately, not everyone has this selfless, tenacious desire to get in the gym and work their tail off. That’s all fine and good, but these actions cannot go without consequences. This is where the Anti-Culture Rankings come into play.

You may be wondering what gives me the authority to come out and criticize these people. To that I say, if not me, then who?

Guy Gadowsky is the clear leader in the cultural clubhouse, but he would never attack anyone in public like this. He’d prefer to have these conversations behind closed doors and avoid any controversy.

That’s why he's a better man and a stronger culture builder than I am.

But because his priorities lie elsewhere, it’s up to me to be the cultural judge, jury and executioner. Therefore, the time has come for me to throw the book at the worst culture builders going right now. Let’s dive into the list.

No. 10: Ziaire Williams, Memphis Grizzlies

Former Daily Collegian staff member Joe Eckstein pointed out to me how 21-year-old Ziaire Williams is not playing in the NBA Summer League this year.

I don’t understand why. He’s a young player on a good team who hasn’t gotten consistent opportunities and could use his fair share of reps to help him develop — especially on offense.

Just because he’s a former lottery pick doesn’t mean he’s above extra action. Just put some more time in with your fellow young teammates and get better, for goodness sake!

No. 9: Doc Rivers, Free Agent

I’ll admit, I’m bitter. I tried to come up with other selections for this list. I tried to leave former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers out of the Anti-Cultural limelight, but I just couldn’t.

His stubborn, old-fashioned ways proved to be his undoing in Philadelphia, leading to his dismissal after three years with the team.

Recently bypassed for the Phoenix Suns’ coaching job as well, the former NBA champion could soon return to television as a play-by-play analyst if the rumor mill is to be believed.

I don’t think Doc Rivers is a bad human being by any stretch of the imagination. Notwithstanding, I do think he’s a bad basketball coach who won’t reach his previous heights.

I will never, ever go on a Doc Rivers victory tour. Ever.

No. 8: Gary Bettman, National Hockey League

June 28-29 saw the 2023 NHL Draft take place, meaning it was once again time for NHL commissioner Gary Bettman to have the boo birds rained down upon him.

Bettman has drawn criticism from hockey fans for various reasons throughout his tenure, with his failure to substantially grow the game’s popularity providing a strong summarizing point.

I have to be fair to Bettman and say, as a casual NHL fan, I’ve recently been pleased with what I’ve seen. The 2023 playoffs were unpredictable, the TV deal with TNT proved entertaining and fruitful, and the addition of the Seattle Kraken was smart.

Nonetheless, when the mere sight of you causes mass vitriol from die-hard fans, that’s enough to place you on this list.

No. 7: Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets

A mainstay on this list, Ben Simmons continues to befuddle.

The former all-star won’t be playing for Australia during the Basketball World Cup despite it providing him an opportunity to take the court and re-acclimate ahead of a potential NBA return.

Allegedly, this is because Simmons still needs to recover from an injury. However, every time something has gone wrong for Simmons in Brooklyn, an injury has suddenly arisen.

The same thing happened in 2022, when he was expected to suit up for the Nets in the playoffs, only for an ailment to abruptly delay his Brooklyn debut.

Since Simmons’ playoff meltdown with Philadelphia in 2021, he’s appeared in only 42 games.

And while he does have the time to show off his wealth and muscles on social media, actually playing the sport of basketball rarely seems high on Simmons’ list of priorities.

Maybe he’ll prove me wrong, but we’re already on year three of this goofy saga with no end in sight.

No. 6: ESPN and Disney

Those well-versed in the business world would probably lecture me about how the recent ESPN budget cuts were a necessary evil. I don’t care.

My weekly rankings take natural human emotions into account. As such, the layoffs are demoralizing and land the network on this list.

One departure which truly upsets me as a huge NBA fan is Jeff Van Gundy’s, a man I consider the best play-by-play announcer pro basketball has.

Sure, Van Gundy and many others who were let go will land on their feet and find employment elsewhere. But that doesn’t make their departures any less upsetting.

No. 5: Britney Spears’ Fanbase

Here’s a graf I never even remotely contemplated writing.

Victor Wembanyama, the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is currently playing for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Wembanyama was out and about when pop star Britney Spears approached him from behind, attempting to get his attention.

Wembanyama’s security swatted Spears’ hand away and inadvertently hit her in the face, and TMZ naturally got its hands on the video.

My issue here lies with Spears’ fans specifically. Because of this incident, Wembanyama is now being hounded by people apparently demanding he apologize.

There was also an assortment of Spears’ fans making fun of the Frenchman on social media after he struggled on offense during his first game.

Make no mistake, I’m not painting this as a sob story for Wembanyama. His career will not be harmed by this silliness.

Rather, I just think it’s incredibly lame on the part of the musician’s fanbase. They’re embarrassing themselves.

No. 4: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (For Now)

It breaks my heart to put Damian Lillard on the Anti-Culture Rankings.

Lillard has long been loyal to the Trail Blazers, almost to a fault. Despite Portland not being championship contenders in recent years, he continued to resist asking for a trade and opted to stick with the team.

This offseason, Lillard finally decided enough was enough and asked Portland to trade him. Having been with the team since 2012, most NBA fans agreed this was a fair request by the star guard.

Yet, the way Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin have handled this ordeal has been troubling.

Goodwin has asserted Lillard will only play for the Miami Heat, who are fresh off an NBA Finals trip. This would be all well and good if Dame D.O.L.L.A. was a free agent, but he isn’t. Not even close, in fact.

Lillard is under contract until at least 2026, also holding a player option for the 2027 season. Simply put, he has no basis to dictate that Portland can only trade him one place.

Furthermore, Miami is a very good team, so the assets they can offer pale in comparison to many other organizations with more picks to give.

Supposedly, Lillard will refuse to play should Portland trade him anywhere besides South Beach. While I don’t totally believe this, the stubborn and baseless way Lillard’s camp is handling this is alarming.

The entire complexion of NBA player movement will change should Lillard get his way.

If a precedent is set that players can whine their way into forcing a team to make a bad trade, while said player is still under contract for several more years, things will become even grimmer for small-market franchises.

No. 3: Bob Huggins, Free Agent

Former West Virginia Mountaineers basketball coach Bob Huggins enjoyed a very successful career at the university, but announced his resignation on June 17 following an ugly few months.

A DUI arrest, coupled with homophobic comments on a radio program, provided clear reasoning for him and the school to go their separate ways.

However, Huggins is now walking back his resignation by threatening to sue his former employer.

Huggins told ESPN he was in rehab during the time his departure was announced, and he intended to return to West Virginia afterward.

His attorney, David A. Campbell, also said Huggins’ resignation came from an email his wife sent the school, so therefore Huggins himself didn’t actually resign.

West Virginia is firmly sticking to its acceptance of Huggins’ resignation. This could get ugly quick, and I believe it’s fair to blame that on the ex-coach.

No. 2: John Fisher, Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics have resided in the Bay Area since 1968, winning four World Series titles during that span while rostering some of the best players in MLB history.

Unfortunately, it seems history will be ignored as Athletics’ owner John Fisher closes in on a deal to move the team to Las Vegas.

Fisher, who has been part of ownership since 2005, originally seemed to be fighting for a new stadium in Oakland. But many A’s fans believe he jumped ship the second an opportunity to put more money in his pockets arose.

Currently the worst team in baseball, Oakland was a winning ballclub only two years ago.

Since then, the team elected to let many good players, as well as longtime manager Bob Melvin, walk. As a result, it has nosedived during the past two seasons, leading to attendance declining and fan support waning.

In a way, this can almost be seen as a ploy by Fisher and the organization. Gut the team for a supposed rebuild, and justify the lack of fan engagement as another reason to move.

Thankfully, Athletics fans have pushed back by organizing events like June’s reverse boycott to show their displeasure. But it likely won’t matter.

Fisher seems dead-set on moving the franchise away from its longtime home, and that’s simply crushing.

No. 1: James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers (For Now)

There could only be one man atop this list.

The ongoing James Harden hostage crisis has mangled the 76ers’ ability to shake up their roster during the offseason.

While it thankfully hasn’t broken the spirit of team president Daryl Morey, who matched the offer sheet the Utah Jazz extended to Paul Reed on Sunday, it nonetheless has harmed Morey’s overall flexibility.

To recap: Harden enjoyed a strong regular season, seemingly buying into his role as the primary facilitator.

Come playoff time, Harden exploded for 45 points in Game 1 against Boston and 42 more in Game 4. The rest of the series, he was nonexistent.

He shot a horrendous 40.6% inside the arc throughout 11 playoff games. He struggled to draw fouls at his usual rate. He committed turnovers at inopportune times. And crucially, he gave up almost immediately during a win-or-go home Game 7 scenario against the Celtics.

For Harden, this initially probably didn’t matter. He’d flamed out in the playoffs before and still earned big paydays. Surely his longtime pal Morey would hand him the max contract he wanted?

Well, Morey decided he wouldn’t empty the team’s pockets for a 33-year-old already showing signs of declining.

In response, Harden opted into his contract and asked Philadelphia to trade him. Now, Morey sits and waits to receive an offer he deems fair for the 2023 assists per game leader.

The problem is no team wants to trade a ton of assets for Harden, but Morey doesn’t want to trade him for nothing. It’s a dilemma for both the player and the team, and its resolution will likely not be what either side is looking for.

All of this could’ve been avoided had Harden even moderately come through on the biggest stage.

Collegian Anti-Culture Spotlight: Vacant

The Daily Collegian is filled with culture builders, as demonstrated by the weekly Culture Spotlight entries.

As such, we simply don’t let anyone who isn’t a culture builder join our staff. This is a key policy Nick Stonesifer tries to follow in his high-profile role as editor-in-chief.

