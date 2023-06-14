Talking to the Moon | Column

I remember one of the first books my parents read to me when I was little: “Goodnight Moon.”

The repetition of saying goodnight to all of the animals, the walls, the rooms, the carpets and the mugs brought me excitement, and my mother tells me that when I was little, I used to say goodnight to everything in my room.

Deep down, we all are still children.

My friends say to me “you’re a 1-year-old jammed into a 20-year-old’s body,” and they are so, so right. I still forget to look before crossing the street, make sudden loud noises and don’t check to make sure that the two shoes I have on are the same — this happened about a week ago, and it was a humbling moment.

Everyone at The Daily Collegian knows I love Jellycats — little plush animals and objects. My little dinosaur who I have named “Moose” gets to be part of my real-life rendition of “Goodnight Moon” each night.

Yes, I am 20-years-old and I still say goodnight to the moon and my rug. I say goodnight to everything because deep down, we all are still children. When was the last time you genuinely said goodnight to someone or something?

In literature, writers speak of the ageless soul and how our age is merely a number that represents our trips of experience.

I heard someone once say “experience comes from poor judgment, and poor judgment comes from experience.” Experience and judgment come in a number of ways, but both require failure in order for you to gain something from them.

Being a university student forces you to grow up fast. It's hard to suddenly take the reins of life and try to figure out the small things that make being an adult so hard.

I remember the first time I did laundry in my first-year dorm. I dropped my laundry into a washer, then came down 50 minutes later to find the floor covered in a 4-inch thick layer of bubbles and suds. The person next to me put an exponentially silly amount of liquid detergent in, and together we worked together to scoop up pounds of bubbles and wash them down the hand sink.

The cool thing about being a university student is that everyone is growing together. Some people may have more experience than others, but that’s where the sense of community is born.

When the Slip 'N Slide makes an appearance on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn, we all escape the 20-year-old mindset that we live in and transform into our younger selves — throwing our friends and sliding down the tarp.

The inner child in us tends to see the inner child in others. Whether that means going to the Dunks downtown and watching someone giddily eat a strawberry frosted donut or experiencing child-like disappointment and heartbreak when you find out Insomnia is out of your favorite type of cookie, the inner child in us makes its way out all the time.

My inner child is drawn to other people who have an inner child who is fearless, determined and overly energetic. On campus, my inner child escapes as I order my weekly reward at Starbucks: a chocolate croissant. It shows when I see my friend walking on the other side of the sidewalk and I yell their name in a weird voice. She also shows when I go to Growing Tree Toys downtown and eye the Jellycat selection that is constantly calling my name. It shows when I eat a bag of M&M’s and refuse to eat the green ones until the very end.

Some things have not changed, and they never will — such as my eagerness to explore every inch of everything, my inability to use an indoor voice or remembering to look both ways before stepping into the crosswalk.

Finding home in everything and appreciating the smallest things that are present around us and accepting that things may not always be perfect or go our way will always be things that our inner child will struggle to accept.

But one thing stays constant, saying Goodnight to the Moon.

