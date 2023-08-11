Swinging for the fences | Column

Last Saturday, I was at the Phillies game when Trea Turner ended a months-long bout of yips with a home run in the sixth inning, and a double in the eighth.

The crowd erupted into a state of euphoria as they realized their group prayers throughout the season, in the form of standing ovations of support, had not gone unnoticed by the usually oh-so-cruel gods of baseball.

A few days later, pitcher Michael Lorenzen became the 14th player in Phillies history to throw a no-hitter. It was only his second game with the franchise.

Closer to home is Media, Pennsylvania’s little league team, whose 16-3 win over Washington brought the team one win closer to the Little League World Series and sent shock waves throughout Delco.

The team is set to play at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship on Friday.

Baseball is the only sport like it: There are no strict rules (excluding the recent addition of the pitch timer this year), no real physical contact between players, and a long spanning history, which goes back to England in its primitive form, before becoming modernized in the United States.

As “America’s Pastime,” baseball, both professional and amateur, is a symbol of our history more than any other sport.

Baseball is important for what it symbolizes as a game and how it reflects on American culture. As baseball success moves closer to me in Philadelphia, it only strengthens the despair that may follow due to possible failure.

To enjoy the highs as they happen, one must also prepare for despair.

There is a sense of camaraderie among many sports fans, but the relaxed nature of baseball games does not harbor the same aggression in the stands that Beaver Stadium does, for example.

Baseball also doesn’t have a high success rate among batters. Hitting 3/10 pitches is considered very good. This leads to a slower game — allowing audience members to sit back and eat hotdogs while watching. But when the special few players come out onto the field, like a Lorenzen, the feeling of excitement is palpable, almost physical, to those in the stands. It’s unlike any feeling to be up there — even when one’s team is at the brink of disaster.

I don’t think any other sport captures this feeling. But regardless of the sport, it feels good to be there, in the stands with people you don’t know, experiencing the same thing. There’s nothing like it.

