Stuck in limbo, staying busy until fall semester | Column

With slouched shoulders under a gray Penn State hoodie, shuffling feet covered in Birkenstock Bostons and thick legs hidden inside of beat up flannel lined jeans, I entered the kitchen looking for an evening snack – either a peanut butter protein bar or a handful of crushed pretzels.

My mom was sitting at the counter in her usual spot, sipping a glass of red wine and binging whatever TV series she found the slightest bit alluring at the time. Tonight, it was “The Walking Dead: Dead City.”

Pausing the slur of zombie groans and without eye contact, she asked, “What’s wrong?”

“I feel like I’m in limbo,” I replied, crouched in front of the snack cabinet as if I was about to crawl inside like a tunnel rat.

“I mean you are. You don’t necessarily want to be here, but you’re not ready to go to school either,” she said while punctuating her point with a swig of wine.

I agreed, and with my snack in hand, I receded back into my room to quality check the jazz albums I picked up at Goodwill earlier that day.

It feels like forever ago since I was in Brussels preparing to come home, but in reality, it was barely three weeks ago.

The first few days back were spent with jetlag curfews at 9 p.m., followed by 5:30 a.m. wake-ups.

Surprisingly, I took advantage of the early mornings, mustering up enough motivation to start my summer track workouts.

This summer has been the first in two years where I haven’t experienced pain in my Achilles tendon. Since my senior year of high school, I’d wake up in the morning limping due to the advanced tendonitis.

Before I left for Greece, I made sure to do physical training to strengthen calves and alleviate my Achilles pain.

Unexpectedly, all the walking in Birkenstocks around Greece helped my calves as well.

I began to feel the effects almost immediately. When hiking inclines or encountering subway stairs, I’d race my classmates to the top — reminding me of how much I love friendly competition and the feeling of running.

So, after returning home, I was extremely excited to begin training again.

For the first two weeks back, I was at the track three times a week for 7:30 a.m. workouts; however, come week three, I started waking up later and later.

For some reason, I was losing motivation.

Maybe it’s just an off week, or maybe I’m already sick of my repetitive days, but if I had to bet, my money’s on the fact I’m working out alone without my friends and teammates.

Ever since I got home, I’ve been in a strange middle ground. I miss my friends, but at the same time, my social battery is still drained from Europe.

Because of this, I often avoid text messages and opt to stay home watching “American Pickers” on the living room couch.

As I watch, I envy Mike and Frank. Seemingly so, everyday is an adventure as they traverse the midwest looking for what can be described by them as treasure.

From retired carnies and WWII veterans, everyone they meet is a character with their unique stories.

In this uneventful middle ground between a winding down summer and fall semester, “American Pickers" is an encouraging reminder that life is still exciting, we just have to know where to look.

Nonetheless, I’m worried the fall semester is going to start and I’m still going to be drained, but that's a problem for later.

Until then, I’ll continue adhering to my routine, giving myself the time I need to recover and embody the American Pickers as I look for old Gospel and Jazz albums at Renniger’s Flea Market every Sunday.

MORE COLUMNS