Stepping away from the spotlight | Column

In 2020, Simone Biles walked into the Olympics with 25 world championships, a toolbelt of unique moves and self-confidence that was through the roof. However, just a year later, she found herself stuck to the mat with what gymnasts call “the twisties.”

Biles couldn't perceive where she was when spinning, jumping and flipping — which hindered her performance plan and paved a path toward potential career-ending injuries.

So, she did what nobody expected: she backed away from the spotlight while at the peak of her career, and healed in her own time.

While Biles recovered and took time to herself away from the mats, she also spoke out against former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who faced several accounts of sexual abuse and assault.

Athletes have always been in the spotlight and praised for their endurance, willpower and mental strength to persevere through odds that would put any sports-better into a spiral.

Look at Tom Brady, for example. The Patriots were down 28-3 in Super Bowl LI, but with hope, courage and teamwork, they emerged victorious, and Brady secured some more rocks for his fingers.

While it’s important to try your best to push through whatever you’re facing, it’s also important to remember that you don’t always have to keep pushing through.

Biles and her actions represented what it means to be a human — you can do anything you want, but you can also choose not to.

Having the strength to persevere and push is one thing, but having the same energy to take a step back and heal is another, and one that’s often overlooked by not only athletes and students, but everyone.

Our wins don’t always come in front of crowds, roaring stadiums or applauding audiences and that is what makes being alive so great.

As I write this, I’m applauding myself for actually taking the time to sort my darks from lights before throwing my laundry into the wash. (Mom, if you're reading this, don’t fret — I always sort the laundry.)

People can celebrate victories anywhere. Sometimes I dance in the elevator, give myself a high-five in the laundry room or loudly smile to myself while standing in the Dunkin’ Donuts line.

Winning has no definition, nor does celebration. These are fluid concepts, and we all have our own way of defining them.

Biles taking two years to step back from competition and heal her mind, body and soul should be recognized by more than just the sports community, but rather everyone. While some may criticize that she abandoned her team or let her future self down, I’m a firm believer in following your gut, and if it’s telling you to take a break, do yourself a favor and take a break.

“Life moves pretty fast,” Ferris Buller once said, and I say, “I have time, and I’d rather be 100% in for life moments than 50/50.”

Knowing when to step back is what makes us human, and everyone experiences this in a different way. For me, I know that I need to step back when I start getting angry at everything and everyone. My gut starts telling me “Gracie, walk away, take a little gander, and the task will still be here when you return.”

Success and progress are what humans desire, but without our complete well-being, neither of those things can be accomplished. So do yourself a favor and step back from the spotlight if you have to.

MORE COLUMNS

Addressing loneliness, change after leaving home | Column With the first week of classes officially over, and syllabus silliness winding down, one thi…