Staying soft in a tough world | Column

The poetry slide videos on TikTok never fail to either inspire me or send me into a spiral.

Famous poets’ words, one liners from books and the nostalgic photos that accompany them make me scream into my pillow. They also make me want to rip the hardwood floor planks out of my room.

The other day, I opened up TikTok ready to watch the cooking videos, short cinematic shots and piano shorts that typically fill my For You Page. Instead, I was blasted on the spot by a single line of text:

The world is tough, therefore I will be soft.

I immediately opened Spotify, popped on my “downbad” playlist and hugged my little stuffed moose.

Being a feeler and always sensing other people’s emotions and thoughts, I often find myself overwhelmed by feelings that aren’t my own.

When friends are upset, I feel a deep pit in my stomach. When a professor is rushing through lecture material, I can feel the ball of stress sitting at the back of my throat. When my parents call me and express worries or tensions of their own, I feel a tightness in my chest.

But then I remind myself that feeling this is what makes me human — it makes me soft.

When I was little, family members and friends jokingly told me that it appeared as if I could “literally feel” others’ sadness. Years later, the same girl they were saying that to, can genuinely feel others’ emotions.

To be honest, I’d rather be able to feel everything, everywhere, all the time than never feel anything at all.

The world and life are tough and confusing. Whenever you feel like you’re making progress, something happens and suddenly you’re somewhere below rock bottom.

This is why I stay soft.

Everyone is constantly becoming a new version of themselves, and with change, you can become tough. Through emotions and experience, you can become unbothered, desensitized and lose touch of what the world around you is trying to show you.

Being someone who notices the minute and fine print of life, I need to stay soft because becoming cold would mean turning off and closing down all of my channels of input.

Coming to university and looking at what lies ahead is scary for everyone. Emotions, money, time and your own well-being are carefully weighed on a delicate scale. It’s up to you to make sacrifices for what you want.

Prolonged periods of gradual change and quick and severe moments of change can turn anyone cold. This is why staying soft and feeling is important because it can also make the change a lot more manageable.

Taking the time to notice your surroundings allows you to find a sense of “home” — which can mean all the difference.

Our ability to remain soft and create a sense of home is what makes us human.

First-year students are not the only ones who will be experiencing change in the coming weeks. Parents, transfer students, returning students who have created a new version of themselves over the summer, professors and new campus faculty will all be going through intense change and self-learning as the academic year begins.

As individuals and a community, we can all stay soft and find home in everything. We can look out for each other, feel for one another and empathize with our neighbors.

A single rock will not withstand a flowing stream, but a collective wall of stones that support one another can.

