State College housing needs to promote financial, emotional accessibility | Column

Despite being a few weeks into the semester, it’s time for students to start signing leases and making final decisions on housing for the 2024-2025 school year.

Considering the average State College rent is about $1,750 a month, according to Zillow, the downtown renting scene is highly inaccessible to students. This causes students to share bedrooms throughout the majority of their college experience while lacking basic amenities and being left to pay a high price.

Yet many students don’t see living on campus as desirable, and for some out-of-state students, it’s not financially responsible.

This leaves students, often college first-years, to rush into signing leases in an attempt to get an affordable living price. Most complexes provide roommate matching or require roommates to be decided on prior to signing the lease.

College is a time for growth, and living arrangements are not a choice to be taken lightly. However, with the current speed-signing culture surrounding housing in State College, these first-year students go into housing decisions blind — their only guidance is advertising materials from the leasing office.

First-year students who are still learning how to live without the guidance of their parents but under the supervision of Penn State don’t tend to know what qualities are important to them in selecting a roommate. Frequently, these choices are based on first-week friendships rather than friendship longevity and sustainability.

This housing dilemma forces students to rush into housing decisions while ill-informed or left with little independence and choice in the matter.

The State College housing system sets students up to fail.

Since State College is more of an isolated area, the competition in housing is not on the best price or amenities —it’s access to basic sheltering needs.

While the majority of the State College population is made up of Penn State students and faculty, the burden of off-campus housing doesn’t fall on Penn State. Rather, it falls on the community to promote well-being rather than determining who can sell for the highest price.

This is an issue we see all too frequently when it comes to the State College community — whether it be for football tickets or housing. We need to prioritize ethics and responsibility rather than financial gain.

There are ways to be ethically responsible when it comes to the provision of housing while still benefiting financially, but this is an effort that many renters choose not to embark on.

If we’re going to be a community that promotes inclusion, we have a responsibility to ensure accessibility to all residents. Despite status, all residents are deserving of a safe and healthy home environment .

Financial accessibility and emotional accessibility to housing are key components to a community, and achieving these goals starts with us.

