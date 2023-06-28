Sports need to invest in women | Column

In London, they say “mind the gap,” but in America, the gap between female representation in sports media and tech compared to men is something you can’t step over.

In a comprehensive data study done by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport in 2021, it showed that:

79.2% of the sports editors were white and 83.3% were men.

72.0% of the assistant sports editors were white and 75.8% were men.

77.1% of the columnists were white; 82.2% were men.

These are just a few of the statistical points that were listed.

I worked as a reporter during the 2022-23 Penn State men’s hockey season, and speaking from the personal experience I gained, I can confidently say that women are grossly underrepresented in sports media. Now that I’m home and doing work with multiple parties, I can also say that women’s presence in sports media and analytics is borderline non-existent.

Hockey media days were a routine that consisted of a room of reporters, who were predominantly male and white and a very small group of female reporters. I could usually count the number of us females on one hand.

At first I was shy, even a bit intimidated — which if you know me, is not like me at all. However, as the season progressed, I established who I was with the players and staff — firmly and proudly standing my ground. By the end of the season, players openly said hello to me on campus, confidently answered questions I presented to them and prompted small talk with me during media days.

Sports and science have always been male-dominated careers, and I hate it. But the good news is that I’m not the only one who hates it.

While at home, I connected with two students at Endicott College, Charlotte Spies and Celia Mastromattei. Both of them are sports management majors at Endicott, and both are also minoring in communications.

A few weekends ago, we sat down and talked about an app they pitched at Endicott’s Spark Tank competition — an annual event that allows student businesses to pitch their ideas in hopes of winning one of three monetary prizes.

Celia and Charlotte both are passionate about women and their representation in sports media, and pitched an idea for an app that would allow for more exposure towards female sports.

“Through our three years at Endicott College, as well as completing multiple internships along the way, we quickly realized that women’s sports do not receive the recognition they deserve,” Spies said. “For example, in 2021, 95% of total television coverage, including ESPN highlights, showed that Sports Center only focused on men’s sports. 80% of the news and highlight programs showed absolutely no coverage of women’s sports.”

With this statistic in mind, the two collaborated, and the “Empower App” was born.

“Our idea for Empower was generated in one of our sport management classes called ‘Sport in Society’ which had us identify an issue in sports today and create an innovative solution,” Mastromattei said.

The app would stream women’s games, allow users to participate in female fantasy leagues and even dabble into sports betting. Users would also be able to create a fully customizable profile where they can connect with friends and share thoughts about the sports world.

“We know that the world of women’s sports is rapidly growing, and we’re taking this to our advantage,” Spies said.

However, the elephant in the room with any startup is the funding.

In order to get the app up and running, multiple disciplines would need to be staffed. From coders to statisticians, Spies and Mastromattei worked tirelessly to network and connect with people who would be interested in pitching and bringing their talents to the team.

“Other than funding, I suppose the biggest roadblocks we’re anticipating is gaining a significant social media presence in a short amount of time,” Mastromattei said, “as well as creating future potential partnerships with other sports networks.”

A typical app launch takes around $30,000 to get the ball rolling. The dynamic Endicott duo has created a GoFundMe, as well as an Instagram page to advertise and educate future users and experts.

After speaking with the two of them on an early Saturday morning, I took the time to reflect on my own experiences. As my journey always goes, my mind ended up back at the scene of my first media day.

I was sitting in Pegula Ice Arena with my MacBook, eagerly waiting to meet the reporters I was going to be surrounded by for the next seven months. However my excitement quickly died as reporter after reporter entered the room, and each one of them was a male.

However, my luck changed when another female walked in and sat in the row behind me. I was tempted to introduce myself, but staff had begun to file in for questions. Fast forward nine months, she and I have created so many memories outside of the arena, and we keep in touch despite being hundreds of miles away from each other.

The next time you turn on ESPN, NESN, TSN or open a sports-streaming or reporting app, take a look at the athlete and reporter profiles. How many females do you see on the first page or as the headline?

You can support Charlotte and Celia by following the Empower Instagram @empowerwis or by contacting them at Cmastromattei@mail.endicott.edu or Cspies@mail.endicott.edu

