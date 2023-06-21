Sports must invest in a deeper understanding of genetics | Column

The human biological sex of an individual relies on two chromosomes: the X and Y.

Men are classified as XY while females are XX. Normally, during the race to the egg, the genotype of the sperm that reaches the egg first will determine the sex of the baby. If the winning sperm has an X, the baby will be female, and if the winning sperm has a Y, it’s a boy.

However, A condition called 46 XY DSD can occur in those with XY chromosomes that remain underdeveloped. When a person with XY chromosomes develops, there are two “checkpoint” phases of male development. These include the formation of the testis by the primitive gonad (the germ cells that proliferate and move to a specific location in the body) and the internal and external formation of genitalia.

However, the cells and biological cues necessary to complete the smaller steps of those two “checkpoints” don’t always deliver, and this can lead to an incomplete or disrupted development.

Forty-six XY DSD results in an individual who will have genitalia that’s not completely female or male. They can be raised as a female or male, and hormone therapy has become increasingly popular among those with the condition.

In the sports world, this disease falls in a gray area that many organizations, including the Olympics, are trying to understand in order to better deliver and sort athletes for competitions.

Caster Semenya was a South African track and field athlete who won medals at both the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Olympics. Yet, her fame brought her more cloudy skies and controversy than the sweet taste of victory and prestige.

Semenya is one of few professional athletes who have 46 XY DSD. Having higher than normal testosterone levels, she has been the subject of scrutiny and controversy following her podium performances across the globe.

While she was born and labeled biologically female at birth, she was also raised as a girl. When competing, Semenya participated in the women’s category.

While individuals with 46 XY DSD, like Semenya, may have elevated testosterone levels, the receptors in their bodies may not be fit to process the extra testosterone, therefore making it virtually useless to them. This condition is called androgen insensitivity syndrome.

Since the International Association of Athletics Federations has regulations in regard to hormone levels, Semenya was ordered to take medications to lower the levels of testosterone in her body.

Treatments, such as hormone therapy, medications and surgery, are all dangerous and career-stunting for intersex athletes and ultimately discourages most athletes from continuing to compete.

More recently, back during selection for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, two Namibian athletes were denied the opportunity to compete due to their hormone levels. The World Athletics claimed that the two athletes were biologically male, despite their life-long careers as competing in the female category.

Sports, medicine and genetics are all areas that must be fully understood in order to supply athletes with equal opportunity, not only together but individually.

Today, another debate — directly related to genetics and biological reasoning — is becoming more prevalent in sports: the transgender athlete.

While intersex and transgender are two completely different words, too many people assume they’re the same.

Intersex is defined by The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as “individuals born with, or who develop naturally in puberty, biological sex characteristics which are not typically male or female. That is, a person with an intersex condition is born with sex chromosomes, external genitalia, or an internal reproductive system that is not considered typical for a male or female.”

Transgender is defined by Vanderbilt University as “A person whose sense of personal identity or gender does not correspond to the sex they were assigned at birth, or does not conform to gender stereotypes. Sexual orientation varies and is not dependent on gender identity.”

Those who are intersex, in simpler terms, have both biological characteristics of females and males, while transgender is the personal feeling and identity that one's gender does not match the sex that they were assigned at birth.

It’s important to note that sex refers to the biological label of either XY or XX, and gender is a personal label given to one by themselves.

In the past few years, transgender athletes have become more prevalent in the media because of two things: 1) their courage and strength to navigate the confusing world of athletics and biology, and 2) the controversy that they have raised within the athletics community.

Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania sparked controversy when she announced her participation in the female category. After undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy, Thomas was sidelined for a period of time and reported to have lost a noticeable amount of muscle mass as well as nearly an inch of her height. While the other female athletes who competed against her remained weary and not in favor of the move by Thomas, there is still research and plenty of data that remains unanalyzed within the interest.

Issues like these spark debate among those who are unfamiliar or hold an incomplete understanding of them. Because of this, athletes of the current century and future athletes are constantly under pressure — re-thinking and evaluating what is best for them.

The areas of biology, genetics and athletic competition need to be understood individually before being put together to create rules and regulations.

While data and research can yield explanations, it’s also important to create a sense of self understanding within these matters because, afterall, it’s our world.

MORE COLUMNS

Talking to the Moon | Column I remember one of the first books my parents read to me when I was little: “Goodnight Moon.”