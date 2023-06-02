Sketches of the Caribbean Sea | Column

From May 18-22, I took a cruise through the Bahamas aboard Independence of the Seas, a cruise line owned by Royal Caribbean.

The flight out of Philadelphia was relatively uneventful, though many fliers, including myself and my brother Logan, craned their necks 180 degrees to gawk at someone who was carried out on a stretcher once we landed.

For what it’s worth, he seemed OK when we got inside the Orlando airport.

We arrived so late in Cape Canaveral — where we would board the ship — that I couldn’t get an idea of the place. The wide Astronaut Boulevard was too dark, and I was too hungry to really think properly.

A rogue irrigation sprinkler sprayed me as I slipped and stumbled on the turf grass. There was either no sidewalk or it was already being sprayed by other irrigation sprinklers.

Burger King was closed, so we went to RaceTrac. Here, I bought a tall Diet Coke, a big bag of Lays and a suspicious RaceTrac-brand chicken caesar wrap that was actually good, and I took it all back to the hotel.

I stayed up to watch “Big” (1988) with Tom Hanks past 3 a.m. even though I knew I’d have to be up early. Dad said he saw a rocket fired off around 2:30 a.m. that night.

I found myself a seat at the continental breakfast — courtesy of the Country Inn we stayed at.

I had sausage gravy over a lukewarm biscuit and cold eggs. I wasn’t even away from them for long, but they got cold.

After shuttling to where we would check in before boarding, we went into a big open Philly convention center type of place where peeling slogans like “THE COUNTDOWN IS ON” and “THE WORLD’S NEWEST WONDER” were plastered over an aerial view of a massive jungle gym atop the pristine quarters of the ship.

There’s no proper way to describe being on a cruise unless you’ve been on one yourself.

It’s about as immediately extravagant on first arrival as you could imagine — like a corpulent shopping mall and buffet dedicated to pleasure, leisure and a few short days in which you’re pampered beyond compare.

The first day on the ship was dedicated primarily to exploring every crevice of our home for the next few days.

The fourth floor of the ship had an all-you-can-eat pizza place called Sorrento’s that was enveloped in all of the typical Italian restaurant fare: Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra album covers, views from idyllic if farcical-looking Mediterranean paradises, Renaissance and Baroque-style prints.

The 11th floor was just under the top deck and had pools, hot tubs, bars and a big movie screen.

At one point, I found myself trapped in an escape room I didn’t sign up for.

It was my brother and I alongside a bunch of 10-year-olds — which we just barely escaped from. I give credit to the kids for putting in the effort to get me out of there.

Much of my time on the ship was spent in the smoking section with my dad and his girlfriend, shooting the bull and relaxing. This gave me ample time to people-watch in order to get a sense of the kinds of people who take cruises in the first place and who generally looked like they belonged on a cruise. This is to say that I never got very comfortable in that atmosphere.

For my cherubin eyes, the casino and club were as debauched as expected. The cloak of smog in the smoking section at the back of the casino was a thick haze. I don’t want to talk about the club.

My brother and I went to sit in a bar to see a guy sing with a guitar. “I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien,” he sang, to that effect.

The point of the song was to “be yourself.” He shredded some kind of pentatonic-based riff overtop chords that he looped using some kind of pedal. I nearly teared up.

Early on May 21, we got off the ship in Nassau, and boy, did we have a “Bahama mama b---- slap” of a time. This was the name of a drink on the menu of a beachside bar there — my editors have precluded me from mentioning the names of other drinks.

It was as if everyone on Earth was a salesman of some product: beer, cigars, bracelets, hair braiding. The decadent pastiche of American values, like Dairy Queen and Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, smothering everything made it hard to ignore the crumbling interior of the city.

It made me sad.

I tried to ignore it and spent the day on the beach with my family. It was nice. The water was nice and the people selling me things were nice and I had a good time otherwise.

It was a strange trip, but it’s something I would do again.

