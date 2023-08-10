Saying ‘na shledanou’ to a newfound home in Czechia | Column

It’s hard to believe that summer is coming to an end.

Saying goodbye to my home for the summer in Brno, Czech Republic, was sad. I’ve made so many valuable memories and friendships during my time there.

The meaningful friendships I made were the best part of my abroad experience in Brno — it’s hard to leave them behind.

I’ve learned so much from this experience as well, and it has helped me to grow more confident in my abilities.

When I first arrived in the Czech Republic, I was nervous about being in a new place and having to navigate the language barrier. Now, I can confidently say the Czech Republic feels like a second home.

I’m glad that I stepped outside of my comfort zone and decided to take on the challenge of doing a summer internship in the Czech Republic. I think that everyone should take a chance and pursue something they are passionate about — even if it means taking a risk.

On my plane ride home to the United States, I reflected on all of the memories I made during my summer semester.

Some of my most memorable moments were small, unexpected events that ended up being something I will remember forever.

During my first week in Brno, one of our program directors took us on a hike through the forest right outside the city. I anticipated that it would be a short, sunny hike that would end with us swimming and relaxing by the lake. It ended up downpouring rain, being much longer than anticipated and super muddy.

We hiked for miles in the rain on muddy trails. It was cold and windy, but there was a beautiful view at the end of the hike.

The whole journey became a bonding experience that I shared with the other students in my program.

When we returned from the hike, a few of us ran through the storm to a Vietnamese restaurant where we ordered an entire pot of hot green tea and a large bowl of phở. This meal really hit the spot after a long day of hiking in the cool weather. My group couldn’t stop laughing about the whole experience as we ate our soup.

It’s the random moments like this that I find myself fondly looking back on.

From running over a mile to catch the tram to almost missing my plane in Barcelona, it’s been a wild ride.

Although I’m sad to go, I know I should be looking forward to what the future holds for me.

I’ve loved my experience in Brno and learned so much.

I’m so glad that I chose Brno — I had a unique experience that I truly couldn’t have found anywhere else.

All of the people involved in organizing my program truly made it so special. I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to study in the Czech Republic this summer.

To anyone that might be interested in studying abroad or taking an internship opportunity far away from home, my advice would be to do it.

Although it might be scary to leave home, you might end up feeling like you have a second home halfway across the world, just like I now do.

MORE COLUMNS

+6 Cuisine is a door to culture | Column While food may seem like a very surface level opportunity to experience a new culture, the m…