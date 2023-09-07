Saying hello: A simple answer to rampant loneliness among students | Column

The main arteries of Penn State campus are packed in early September.

Over 40,000 undergraduate students still have the will to go to classes made evident by the clotted sidewalks across University Park.

More than 100,000 people call State College home during the normal academic year, but somehow, even on a bright summer day, Pennsylvania’s flagship state university can be one of the loneliest places.

Studies show young people are one of the loneliest demographics in this country, and the simplest solution starts with saying, “hello” — no more and no less.

Laurie Santos, a psychology professor at Yale, spoke on PBS NewsHour last January and said among college students, nearly two-thirds are experiencing loneliness.

“These are students who are young, who are living on campus, often in the dorms with other students,” Santos said on PBS NewsHour, “Yet 60% of them are reporting feeling very lonely.”

Friendship among American men in general is on the decline. A study by the Survey Center on American Life showed 15% of American men have no close friends.

The United States witnessed a horrific rise in isolation post pandemic, but as of 2023, the extreme increase in loneliness seems to have faded. However, one Gallup poll still shows people between 18-29 are the loneliest demographic.

There are few social experiences in American culture as strong as university life. This is the one time where a young person can be surrounded by tens of thousands of people just like them.

But somehow, college has become isolating. First, let’s examine the present situation.

A college dining hall is expected to be brimming with life, but that isn’t always the reality. If you were to walk into a Penn State dining hall, it’s more than likely you’ll find students eating alone, with headphones on, watching something on their devices.

For every student eating alone in front of a screen in the dining hall, there’s likely one or two more eating alone in their dorms.

Perhaps, the strangest thing is to see two students streaming movies or videos sitting right next to one another, completely ignoring each other.

It’s unheard of to sit down and start socializing with a stranger in a college dining hall. It’s almost stigmatized to break out of one’s loneliness.

The solution to this issue isn’t becoming radically confrontational and making the seemingly jarring move of creating rich conversation with everyone you see.

In order to unlearn social habits, it’s key to start small. Start by saying, “hello.”

There’s over 40,000 students at Penn State, but State College is a tiny town. Just walking to class every day, it’s common to see more than a few friends, coworkers, acquaintances or someone from an old class.

There’s a choice facing every University Park student: to say something or pretend like you didn’t just make eye contact.

Say “hello.”

There’s something powerful about greeting others. It’s recognition that the other person is there. It’s a reminder that you exist and you matter.

Saying “hello” to someone, especially if greeted by name, means that first interaction, however brief or long ago, was a moment of connection.

A greeting is not only a form of social connection in itself, but it’s evidence that past human connection existed and mattered, no matter how superficial.

There’s no more important message to young people than their existence and their presence is felt by people around them. They’re worth knowing and connecting with.

Unsurprisingly, young people are the least likely to say “hello.” A Gallup study from August showed 31% of Americans aged 18-29 don’t say “hello” to their neighbors.

As a whole, young people from that age group say “hello” to less than three of their neighbors regularly — the lowest of any age group in the study.

People who scored highest on Gallup National Health and Well-Being Index were people who regularly said “hello” to six neighbors.

Saying “hello” certainly isn’t the end-all, be-all solution to struggles with well-being among young Americans, but it’s perhaps the most impactful first step to solving loneliness on a college campus.

Loneliness isn’t just a question of mental health. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy released an advisory last May titled “Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation.”

In the advisory, the surgeon general wrote true social disconnection has drastic effects on our mortality. The health effects of social disconnection are similar to the effects of “smoking 15 cigarettes a day.”

Saying “hello” is more important than ever.

Next time you’re walking out the door of your apartment, down Pollock Road past the HUB-Robeson Center or eating alone in a dining hall: Remember to say “hello.”

