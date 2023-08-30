SATIRE | Trapped on the red link

Editor’s note: It's been days since we've heard from intrepid Collegian columnist Braden Dyreson.
If you’re reading this, that means I either made it out or you found this last testimony on my corpse.
If that is the case, then please take this and tell my story. It’s been 7 ½ hours, and I see no escape. There is no hope.
But first let me start from the beginning.
Earlier today I found myself in the east end of campus at 11:55 a.m., yet I had a 12:05 p.m. class in the Carnegie Building. How could I possibly get over to my class in time?
Google Maps found me a path forward: I could take the Red Link and get to my class in time.
If only I could go back to that young fool I once was and stop him from making the biggest mistake of his life.
A big mistake like when you drive too close to a cyclist and then all of a sudden a speed bump comes out of nowhere.
Yet, like a fool, I stepped onto this doomed vessel — sealing my fate in this orange and white tomb.
That was three days ago.
We are currently stranded in No Man’s Land between the Berkey Creamery and Forum Building.
I don’t know if I can make it.
We’ve lost half the bus to disease. The other half formed tribes and started worshiping a bus seat with an unknown liquid on it.
Everything’s so dark.
A pickup truck is attempting a seven point turn in front of a crosswalk. This is hell. I pray for the sweet release of death.
These animals on the bus have forgotten that we designated a piss corner. The law of the jungle has overtaken this CATA bus.
Tell my wife I love her. Tell Braden Jr. that I’m sorry. And if you ever feel a warm summer wind brush your cheek, that is not my spirit — just a low pressure system.
