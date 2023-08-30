 Skip to main content
SATIRE | Trapped on the red link

CATA Bus, Bus Stop Sign

A CATA bus stop sign on Friday, April 21, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Tyler Mantz

Editor’s note: It's been days since we've heard from intrepid Collegian columnist Braden Dyreson.

If you’re reading this, that means I either made it out or you found this last testimony on my corpse.

If that is the case, then please take this and tell my story. It’s been 7 ½ hours, and I see no escape. There is no hope.

But first let me start from the beginning.

Earlier today I found myself in the east end of campus at 11:55 a.m., yet I had a 12:05 p.m. class in the Carnegie Building. How could I possibly get over to my class in time?

Google Maps found me a path forward: I could take the Red Link and get to my class in time.

If only I could go back to that young fool I once was and stop him from making the biggest mistake of his life.

A big mistake like when you drive too close to a cyclist and then all of a sudden a speed bump comes out of nowhere.

Yet, like a fool, I stepped onto this doomed vessel — sealing my fate in this orange and white tomb.

That was three days ago.

We are currently stranded in No Man’s Land between the Berkey Creamery and Forum Building.

I don’t know if I can make it.

We’ve lost half the bus to disease. The other half formed tribes and started worshiping a bus seat with an unknown liquid on it.

Everything’s so dark.

A pickup truck is attempting a seven point turn in front of a crosswalk. This is hell. I pray for the sweet release of death.

These animals on the bus have forgotten that we designated a piss corner. The law of the jungle has overtaken this CATA bus.

Tell my wife I love her. Tell Braden Jr. that I’m sorry. And if you ever feel a warm summer wind brush your cheek, that is not my spirit — just a low pressure system.

