Satire | Nittanyville aims to be recognized as independent nation

Editor’s Note: We asked him to write one normal column, and he couldn’t even manage that.

This past weekend the Nittany Lions crushed the West Virginia Mountaineers in a great kickoff to the 2023 season. Beaver Stadium was packed and excited — the atmosphere was electric.

Now it may shock some to learn that I don’t even care about football. I’ve never played it beyond the two hand touch level. Honestly it’s a pretty boring and dumb sport.

However I have become the face of Nittany Nation! Why? Well as most of you know I was on the big screen many times during the game. This is because for one, I’m magnetic on film. I’ve got that “It” factor — like Brad Pitt or Leonardo DiCaprio — that sells tickets and gets butts in seats; a sex appeal that is palpable in person but shines through on the big screen.

So, it makes sense that the media crew would be looking for my kind of talent. Plus I took my shirt off and that blonde chest hair drives the ladies wild.

But another important factor is that I’m in the front row. This is not just because of my extensive blackmail campaign against the university, but also that I participate in something called Nittanyville.

Nittanyville is an incorporated township with the State of Pennsylvania University. We founded it as a squatters commune around Beaver Stadium. We wanted to create a society separate from the pressures of society such as four walls, a roof and classes.

We created our own little paradise of free love, free LSD and getting into Penn State football games slightly earlier. It was like Woodstock without the music and whining about war and civil rights or whatever.

Essentially Burning Man, except a little rain doesn’t bother us. We’ve been out there in all climates. When the earthquake hit, we still went into the Illinois game. When a flash flood happened, we buried our dead and moved on.

We are trying to get officially recognized by the UN as an independent country at this point.

Anyway, the West Virginia game was fun I guess, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season or something.

