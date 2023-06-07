Satire | Helpful Advice for Traveling Abroad this Summer

Editor’s Note: It is the express opinion of The Daily Collegian that none of this advice should be followed.

I’m still getting ready for my study abroad in Denmark. By “getting ready,” I mean waiting until the last minute to pack and inevitably forgetting something important.

But that’s OK. I’ll be out of here by the end of the week, hopefully.

I still have to buy my plane tickets and get my passport renewed, but that’s all stuff I assume I can do at the airport.

The key to travel, in my experience, is improvisation — pushing your responsibilities to the last possible minute and hoping there are no consequences.

All of this wisdom about travel is being wasted if I don’t share it with the world.

Therefore, in another act of service, I’ve decided to share some quick tips and tricks to make traveling that much smoother.

Pack heavy

Packing light is for suckers — what you want to do is pack heavy.

Try to make your luggage as cumbersome and big as possible. This will help you build up muscle while dragging your baggage through airports and train stations.

Don’t use public transportation

We are freaking Americans. We aren’t supposed to use public transportation.

Sharing is not caring. I want to sit alone in my own car, pump fumes into the air and never need to interact with the people in my community.

It drives me insane that other countries are not America.

So, never use public transportation. It’s a sham. I won’t use it.

I’ll stay stranded wherever in a city before I have to share a metro with people.

Get stressed and angry at minor inconveniences

Things might go wrong on your trip. It happens to everyone (insert small chuckle). What’s most important is not what happens, but how we respond to it.

What you need to do is give in to these negative emotions and let it ruin your trip. It helps if you’re traveling with friends or family and you can lash out at them, too.

Just really overreact, and bring in issues from elsewhere.

Last year I got lost navigating in Berlin and I ended up setting the Bahnhof on fire (Editor’s Note: German for train station). This is an appropriate response to the situation.

Just don’t travel

Honestly, just give up. It’s too hard. It’s not worth it to try to go anywhere else in the world.

MORE COLUMNS

+2 Re-reflections on looking ahead to studying abroad | Column Editor’s Note: Over the summer, Braden will be one of our abroad columnists and can not leav…