SATIRE | Do’s and don’ts for incoming freshmen

College is hard.

College is so hard that I kept notes for class. I also took notes outside of class to keep track of what to do and not do in order to ensure I did well.

This list is the culmination of my first year at college — of living and learning through the highest of highs and hellishly low lows — which might be of interest to the newest class of unwashed masses (the class of ’27).

Do

Bring everything, even if it isn’t essential.

Multiple carpets, LED lights and a TV are essential.

A fan, winter coat and waterproof shoes are nonessential. It rarely snows or rains in State College, so you’re better off saving space for multiple sets of LEDs, decks of cards, novelty hats, State Patty’s gear, AC units and a fly-fishing rod.

Don’t

Talk to professors. They are all evil and out to get you. Getting to know them on a personal level, going to office hours or inquiring about opportunities are all detrimental to collegiate success.

Do

Buy all of your textbooks. You’ll need them.

Don’t

Forget to buy all of your textbooks. The textbook companies are in dire need of our money.

Do

Show up to class at least an hour before the beginning of the written class time. Oftentimes professors will teach in this time before class, and if you don’t attend, you might miss valuable information you wouldn’t have otherwise learned.

Don’t

Go to class. Inversely, going to class too often can impede your real, actual progress in your studies. Attending too many lectures can cause boredom to creep into the corners of your eyelids, getting heavier now, soft blankets of darkness, ooohhh…zzz….

Sorry, I must have started dozing off. Anyway, class sucks, and you can afford to sleep in once in a while. Maybe just every other class… actually this class isn’t worth much…I can afford to skip the midterm, right?

Do

Go out Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Wednesdays if possible. The weekend starts on Tuesday, if you think about it.

Don’t

Forget about Meatball Monday at McLanahan’s. I always did. I regret it now.

Do

Walk everywhere. You can get across campus easily in about five minutes, and you’ll rarely ever get caught up in foot traffic.

CATA Buses are unreliable and confusing. What’s a White Loop, anyway? “Bloop?” Come on, guys.

Don’t

Study in the library. It’s too loud.

Starbucks is a good spot though.

Do

Walk slowly between classes. Because campus is traversable enough to get everywhere quickly, and no one is really ever in a rush, feel free to saunter around aimlessly when you’re in the mood.

In the Middle Ages, when pilgrims were asked where they were headed, they’d reply, “A la sainte terre” — “to the Holy Land.” They were called sainte-terre-ers, or saunterers, and it’s from where we get the word in English. This is how all of us, as Holy pilgrims, should imagine our odysseys to classes in the Holy Land — or rather, The Pennsylvania State University.

Don’t

Contract the PSFlu. Since this is a hard one to prevent, make sure when you do get sick (you will), that you have everything you might need to stay functioning: water, essential oils, ibuprofen, vitamins and incense. Just to be safe.

