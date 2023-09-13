Editor’s Note: This is a bad idea.

I got lazy this week and I didn’t really want to write my column. So instead, I asked ChatGPT to write a satirical column about using AI to write a satirical column. The following is that column:

Editor's Note: Braden Dyreson's satirical exploration of AI-generated satire provides a humorous yet thought-provoking glimpse into the evolving interplay between human creativity and artificial intelligence. Enjoy the wit and reflection in this piece.

Ladies and gentlemen, gather 'round. Today, we dive headfirst into the meta world of satire, where I, your humble correspondent, Braden Dyreson, shall engage in a delightful tango with the very tool that has revolutionized modern writing: ChatGPT. Brace yourselves, for this is the literary showdown of the century!

Ah, ChatGPT, the digital Prometheus of our times. It claims to be a font of wisdom, a harbinger of humor, and a paragon of wit. But can it truly outwit satire itself? I shall endeavor to find out, much to my own amusement.

Let's begin, shall we?

I tasked ChatGPT with the monumental mission of writing a satire column about using ChatGPT to write a satire column. It's like sending a robot to fetch a screwdriver to tighten a screw on the robot itself. Marvelous, isn't it?

As ChatGPT churned away, I couldn't help but wonder: Will it bestow upon us a masterpiece of satire, or will it expose its own limitations like a ham-fisted standup comic on an off night?

The first sentence emerges: "In a world where humans have turned to AI to do their satirical bidding, ChatGPT steps up to the plate, ready to take the mantle of satire's savior."

Impressive start, I must admit.

ChatGPT understands the grandiose rhetoric that accompanies satire. But let's not get carried away; we're just one sentence in.

In the next sentence, the bot opines, "Bradenton Dyreson, our beloved author and satirical maestro, decided to pit his wit against the very tool that threatened his job security."

Aha, ChatGPT, you flatter me! "Bradenton Dyreson," you say? Close enough. The bot acknowledges the existential threat it poses to human writers — a delightful touch of self-awareness, perhaps.

But, dear readers, as we venture deeper into this experiment, it becomes evident that ChatGPT's grasp of satire is akin to a toddler wielding a sledgehammer in a porcelain shop. It hammers away at clichés, mimics my tone, and dances around the edges of humor without ever landing a punchline.

"The battle of wits between Braden and ChatGPT," it continues, "is like watching a chess match between a grandmaster and a talking cheeseburger."

My dear ChatGPT, if you could only see the irony in your own words! A talking cheeseburger indeed. But I shall not take offense; for you see, your incompetence is part of the jest.

ChatGPT's attempts to mimic my style, like a parrot attempting Shakespeare, are both endearing and comical. It inadvertently exposes the subtle nuances of human creativity that AI, for all its prowess, still struggles to grasp.

As I wrap up this experiment, it's evident that ChatGPT, while a marvel of technology, has not yet claimed satire as its domain. It's like a novice attempting to outperform a seasoned maestro in a violin duel — it may make noise, but it can't compose a symphony of satire.

So, my dear readers, the verdict is in: Braden Dyreson - 1, ChatGPT - 0. Until AI can master the art of satirical wit, the throne of satire remains firmly in the grasp of us fallible, unpredictable and thoroughly human scribblers.

