SATIRE | An open letter to Penn State from an angry student voicing the concerns of the people

Editor’s Note: The Collegian is dedicated to publishing letters that are vital to the public good from important voices at Penn State. This is not one of them.

To President Neeli Bendapudi, the Penn State Board of Trustees, faculty, students, staff, community members and whomever else it may concern:

As almost all of you certainly know, my name is Braden Dyreson, a pillar of this community for years and one of its most celebrated representatives on the world stage.

I’m undoubtedly on the short list of future candidates to replace President Bendapudi as the head of this institution. I say all of this not for vanity’s sake — for I’m an exceedingly humble man — but to clearly articulate the stakes of the dilemma that currently face this renowned institution.

The administration’s decision does irreparable harm to the public good, interferes with the project of education and undermines the reputation of the leadership of Penn State.

I am of course referring to heights of the showers in the Pollock Halls.

This travesty has not been highlighted by the remarkable journalists in this paper yet, but I know these appalling conditions are widely known in the public consciousness.

To the blessedly ignorant, allow me to illuminate the situation.

Pollock Halls is a housing area on the Penn State University Park campus named after famed alumnus McFinley Pollock, who invented Haggis.

Located in the highlands of University Park and at the foot of Arthur’s Seat, Pollock Halls was once the most celebrated housing area. The fifth cardinal direction after north, south, west and east, Pollock Halls pointed us toward the heavens, toward the divine celestial firmament of creation — reminding us that we are truly stardust.

It now stands as a scar upon the earth, rotting like orange juice that was left in a minifridge for too long. But the greatest crime upon humanity is the height of the showers found therein.

As clearly laid out in the UN Declaration of Human Rights, everyone has the right to a shower. However, the administration has decided once again to rip up the document for its own ends. The height of the shower heads in Pollock housing are a clear and blatant violation of this sacred document.

The showers are four feet off the ground. This part is not satire.

The showers are 48 inches off the ground. How am I supposed to fit my tall, strapping, ruggedly handsome body beneath the shower head?!! This 6-foot-2 temple to hotness can not compress itself into that small of a vertical?!! My luscious locks of golden blonde are not getting their proper hydration.

But this is not just a me problem, how can the common man fit in these dimensions? I don’t know if these are just sinks that they built a stall around, but something needs to stop.

Frodo and Bilbo may be able to shower, but the rest of the fellowship are going to be smelling like orc and pipeweed. (For those that had friends in high school, this joke was a reference to J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings.")

In conclusion, either fix the showers, or I’m out. That’s my ultimatum. And before you reject my offer, remember what a blow it would be to lose me; a national treasure; a modern day Adonius; a man with millions of supporters.

Sincerely,

Braden Sean Dyreson

