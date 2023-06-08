Routines are meant to be broken | Column

At the moment, Taylor Swift is in the middle of a U.S. concert tour, and the singer-songwriter is selling out stadiums everywhere she goes.

This isn’t news by any means. Swift has completed six stadium tours over the years, and her act, like any popstar, has been meticulously crafted to perfection.

She’s doing 52 shows in 20 cities across six months, and just like every note and wave of a finger, her shows are choreographed down to the second. I can only assume her life on the tour has formed a similar level of routine.

Each week, my social media feed blows up as a new friend, in a different city, pays witness to the Eras Tour. I can’t help but wonder how Swift does it.

Some artists are on the road touring for a year or years at a time: How can anyone live the same night over and over again?

While the Eras Tour rages on this summer, thousands of other artists will be playing all over the country. The Avett Brothers are one of those bands.

The Avett Brothers have been touring every year since the early 2000s, and like every other band, there’s a plan set in place to guarantee a quality performance each night. These routines and structures free the artist of the pressure of continuously improving a great show.

During a show in 2014, one of the brothers, Scott, interrupted their set list of songs with an announcement.

The lights had dimmed over the stage as the band was transitioning into the next song, and Scott stepped forward to the microphone. A single spotlight shown on him, and he said:

“Our road is so structured these days. We used to write songs in an afternoon and just play them for people, so I think we’re going to do that right now.

“Shake off some of that structure.”

Scott and his brother Seth proceeded to play one of the best songs they had ever written called the “Spell of Ambition.” To this day, the song is unreleased.

Routine and structure ground us. They provide the foundation for peace and growth, but comprehensive repetition can be the lapping waves that wear down a cliff.

Of all the seasons in a college student’s life, the summer can easily become the most routine. For many of us, summers are spent working back at home where there is no academic challenge or the adventure of a social life in State College.

Life at home lacks the built in spontaneity of college, and as you settle into a routine, it can quickly become slow and mundane.

In here lies the problem: How do you interrupt routine without killing it? How do you bring joy back into structure without lighting the whole thing on fire?

The answer is to play.

Michael Crosby, a friend and psychotherapist, explains this best in his blog on his own quest to step further out of routine.

“I conceptualize play as breaking the crust of routine and habit to make way for something new.

“I believe that routines are gardens of growth; I've just noticed that they have an inevitable momentum toward stagnancy when left unpruned.”

Crosby’s idea of play is to embrace a natural sense of curiosity.

Take a different route on your commute to work. Try that hole-in-the-wall restaurant you always pass by. Go for a walk in the park. Say “good morning” to someone you’ve never spoken to.

For college students, stranded working at home, maybe it’s time to download a dating app, reconnect with an old high school friend or take a spontaneous road trip.

Play looks different for everyone, but the key is to savor a moment outside of routine to reintroduce adventure where novelty has worn off.

Routine isn’t just a problem at home during the summers between semesters. Routine can bring lackadaisicalness to our relationships.

The mystery and the gleam of friends or partners can be jaded into a lack of appreciation. That same sense of curiosity can break the crust of stale connections in our lives.

The desire to build consistency is natural and completely necessary to bring about repeated good results, and repetition has the power to liberate us from consistently bad results.

But over time, the vitality behind routine can wear away, leaving us in structure that imprisons us rather than sets us free.

Whenever you find yourself stuck under the spell of structure, know that all routines are meant to be broken.

