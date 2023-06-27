Review of The Eras Tour | Column

Over the past weekend, I attended night one of The Eras Tour in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

As a long-time Swiftie, I just had to go. I’ve had a few Taylor Swift concert experiences in my life, but none were quite like this.

My first concert was of The Wiggles, but my first real big-girl concert was of Taylor Swift on her Speak Now tour. My mom always tells me how I just stood there in awe watching her performance. I didn’t even dance or sing along.

My second Taylor Swift concert was her Reputation Stadium Tour in East Rutherford, New Jersey. I was in New York City for a summer program, and my cousins who lived there invited me to go with them no more than 24 hours before. Of course, I said yes, and it turned into one of the best concert experiences of my life.

When I got back from that trip, I told my mom that she absolutely must take my younger sister to the Reputation tour date in Minneapolis later that summer. It was the best time. Not expecting another ticket since I had already seen the show, I was pleasantly surprised when I was invited along for that one, too.

Reputation was like nothing else I’ve ever seen. The production was incredible, and it’s a killer album as a whole. I loved seeing that concert twice. I felt that Taylor was original with her anecdotes in between songs during this tour — impressive and difficult once you’re so used to one pattern of performance.

Now, The Eras Tour. This was the biggest fish to ever be fried.

Since I blocked all Eras content on social media, I knew very little about the set list, costumes or any surprise songs going into the concert.

All I had heard before attending was the most gushing five-star reviews. And let me tell you, they were right.

If I thought the Reputation tour was a production, I had another thing coming.

The Eras Tour was the reinvention of the word concert. It reimagined any tour that an artist could host. It was more than a performance or a show.

Looking back on pictures and videos from just a few nights ago, I’m in awe that I even experienced anything at this epic of a proportion. The massive screen depicted the most magical effects as the cameras followed Taylor across the stage.

Her backup dancers and vocalists were expertly trained to make the star of the show shine while simultaneously making everything look brilliant around her and filling up the “Blank Space” on the enormous stage.

But Taylor handles that large of a stage just fine — when her dancers weren’t out there with her, she was being raised and lowered on platforms, climbing props on the main stage and strutting around like she owned the place — which, for two nights in Minneapolis, she did.

And if you’ve heard people discuss the length of this concert, you’ve heard right. This show is over three hours long with nearly no break. I was tired by the end of it, and I wasn’t even doing all the singing, dancing or running around that Taylor was.

All the anecdotal comments between songs on the Reputation tour were gone — this was a full-on, nonstop musical spectacle.

Although I missed her conversational moments a little bit, to me, this tour wasn’t solely for the fans.

Throughout the tour, she’s been donating to food banks in the areas she’s performing in. She even donated to the food bank in my hometown during her time in Minneapolis. Despite the quantities not being disclosed, these contributions are described as “generous,” according to Good Morning America.

More than that, I believe, at 33 years old, she’s begun making music that’s authentic to her creativity — not the desires of the broader music industry.

The Eras Tour is a tangible representation of Taylor Swift celebrating her career and achievements through the brightest, boldest and most aspirational concert tour yet. She’s showing everyone what she’s capable of as a musician, businesswoman and performer.

Taylor Swift is a woman for her fans and the people. But this tour is for herself. We just have the honor of witnessing it.

