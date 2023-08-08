Review | Dissecting the new Travis Scott album

After a five-year wait, fans finally got their hands on Travis Scott’s new album: “UTOPIA.”

Scott’s album was pushed back due to the possibility of facing criminal charges after 10 people died and thousands more were injured at an Astroworld concert.

Now that a Texas grand jury determined Scott was not criminally responsible for that, it was time for him to get back on the music side of things and release “Utopia.”

I’m going through each song on the album, which may bring us down a dark and eerie road, but sounds fantastic nonetheless.

“HYAENA” Rate: 7/10

The first track on this album, “HYAENA” starts listeners off on the right foot.

Right off the bat, I got some Kanye West vibes from the drums and mixing on this record.

There’s no doubt that West inspired aspects of “UTOPIA,” but I feel that Scott takes that second leap forward to separate himself from West.

Scott makes his presence feel known on this track and, although his lyricism could use some work, his rapping is great.

This track resembles the album picture perfectly — the beat being the darkness and Scott being the light in the song. He does this, time and time again, for the full duration of “UTOPIA.”

“THANK GOD” Rate: 8/10

Following “HYAENA,” “THANK GOD” follows the dark theme with lighter synths in the beginning. A heavier beat is also sprinkled throughout it, signaling the darkness coming within this album.

Scott is thanking God for giving him the life he has. In the middle of the song, there is one of the cleanest transitions to a more laid-back beat where Scott carries out the song.

“MODERN JAM” Rate: 9/10

Starting off more energetic than the previous two songs, “MODERN JAM” has a heavy bass with loud drums blasting.

Again, even though Scott is not the greatest lyricist, he does his job to ride with the beat and create an incredible bop for listeners’ ears.

There are times when Scott sounds more echoey and times when he comes on the track with no alteration to his voice. These different mixes show his vision as an artist and how he can make a song feel so directionless with a straightforward beat.

I’ve never heard of Teezo Touchdown before this track, but his feature makes me want to go check him out. Light, gloomy synths join him when he empowers the track, coming on strong.

He goes to a deeper voice, saying lines that are almost hypnotizing, and makes listeners feel lost in the party.

I love this song, and I’ll be blasting this one in my car for some time.

“MY EYES” Rate: 10/10

Scott opened my eyes with this one.

The beginning makes listeners feel completely lost in the darkness as the production sounds off in a good way. As said in The Last of Us, “When you are lost in the darkness, look for the light.”

Scott serves as that light in “MY EYES.” With his maxed-out auto-tuned voice, he guides listeners toward something in this vast voice of nothing.

Listeners have to just let this song, and Scott, carry them until the beat changes. I didn’t like the beginning of the song at first, but now I just lay back and let it unfold. It’s grown on me.

James Blake has three lines, but he serves as the fragrance to Scott’s house, showing him pulling the strings and producing his album to perfection.

Beware of the transition, for it will change one’s life. During this transition, a more fast-paced beat takes over — making listeners wait in anticipation for what comes next.

Scott comes on and bodies this beat, rapping like I’ve never heard before. If one isn’t listening to the words much, it sounds great to the ear. If listeners do hear the words, they'll truly appreciate what Scott is saying.

In my opinion, this may be the best song on the album, but there are others on “UTOPIA” that compete with “MY EYES.”

“GOD’S COUNTRY” Rate: 7/10

After some great songs, I feel like this tune takes a backseat.

It sounds like we’re at some satanic ritual with a possessed-sounding kid fluttering throughout the track. This adds to the album’s theme, but it’s just not my cup of tea.

Scott doesn’t go as hard on this song as he does with the backend of “MY EYES,” coming in and out to deliver some bars.

Overall, it’s OK and does its thing, but I’d be fine with this one not in the rotation.

“SIRENS” Rate: 7/10

This song oddly works. Scott adds these vibrant synths all over this song and rides the beat perfectly.

There’s a point where the crazy mix stops for a bit, but then continues going to eventually end the song. All in all, this makes for one rollercoaster ride and the upbeat works for the album.

Although the last minute of “SIRENS” could be cut — as I don’t really know what’s going on.

“MELTDOWN” Rate: 8/10

Drake became a chef as he decided to cook this song.

Bodying Scott on his own song, Drake goes off, even though he raps with the same word for most of his feature.

This is honestly what we need from Drake — him in his bag and talking his stuff with a deeper tone of voice.

Scott does his thing, but honestly, I’d skip this song once Drake’s feature is over — not because Scott isn’t good on the song but because it goes on for too long.

The beat switch is nice, but again, this part goes on for too long. Keeping this song in my rotation will be determined by when I get bored of Drake’s feature, so not for a while.

Also, sorry Mercedes Hamilton, but I guess Travis doesn’t really like the car brand Mercedes all too much.

“FE!N” Rate: 7/10

Another feature that takes the fans by storm, this song starts with loud and vibrant synths. The chorus is repetitive, but it weirdly grows on listeners.

Hearing this song again, it’s honestly a bop. Scott has more personality with his verse than “MELTDOWN,” which helps out tremendously.

After that comes Playboi Carti’s deep voice, which I’m a big fan of. It works well with the vibe of the song and I’ve never heard this from Carti, and neither have his fans.

We’ll see if Carti continues down with this deep voice in his own songs, but “FE!N” makes for a crazy, but fun, adventure of a song.

“DELRESTO (ECHOES)” Rate: 8/10

I liked this song more when I first listened to it, but now it’s kinda boring to me.

I like Beyonce’s part of the song, but she doesn’t really take advantage of her features as SZA does, which I’ll talk about later.

Scott succeeds in making this a trip, but I think there are other songs here that offer so much more than what’s given in “DELRESTO (ECHOES).”

The trip also feels like it doesn’t know what its end destination is, leaving listeners with this empty feeling of wanting more.

“I KNOW ?” Rate: 8/10

“I KNOW ?” is a more complete cut with one of the only real choruses on the album.

“UTOPIA” is great to me for having a more unique angle to songs and taking listeners on a journey throughout, but with a chorus that kinda defeats the purpose.

Nonetheless, Scott makes up for it by switching his flow up through different verses and having a great personality to make this song fun and enjoyable for its 3:31-minute runtime.

“TOPIA TWINS” Rate: 9/10

If you’re not a big fan of rap, this song is not for you.

Rob49 has no hesitation speaking his mind from the gates, but his feature is the weakest point on this track.

With a pretty generic rap/trap beat, there leaves a lot to be desired, forcing Scott and 21 Savage’s personality to really shine, which it does.

Scott was asking 21 if he can do something for him, and he does, as anything 21 touches turns to gold.

Passing the wheel off to Scott, this song highlights his personality and adlibs that everyone has grown to love. “TOPIA TWINS” makes for a pretty good listen.

“CIRCUS MAXIMUS” Rate: 5/10

Do you remember when I said it seems Kanye inspired this album? This song sounds like Scott wrote his name for the group project and did nothing.

Replicating “Black Skinhead,” Scott makes it seem like he discovered this building tempo beat with drums blasting.

To make up for it, The Weeknd has a pretty good feature that blows the other one out of proportion but still isn’t enough to make up for Scott practically stealing this.

Yet, is it bad to say I still kinda like this song?

“PARASAIL” Rate: 5/10

This song is honestly just a transition. There’s not much more to really say.

Everyone sounds very faint and choppy in this piece, adding to the dark feeling, but Scott could’ve left this one off the album in my opinion.

Scott truly makes you feel lost in space, but this time there is no light to save you.

“SKITZO” 6/10

As much as I try to, I can’t justify “SKITZO”’s runtime. Standing at 6:06 minutes, it’s just way too long of a song.

I don’t even know how Young Thug is in this piece because I thought he was in jail. His feature is alright, but not needed.

There are four different breaks throughout this song. The first one sounds like something he has on a previous song in the album. The second and third are pretty forgettable with two generic trap beats, and leave Scott to do all the leg work.

The last is a nice, soothing jazz-like beat that Scott dominates. If he conjoined this with the first part of the song and took out the middle, “SKITZO” would make for a much more complete song.

“LOST FOREVER” Rate: 6/10

I really like the sample Scott uses in the beginning of this song, I just wish he used it for the entirety of the song.

Like Teezo, I had no idea who Westside Gunn was, and I don’t want to know after his feature. He does his job at making a more scraunchy feel on the record with his voice pounding at listeners, but it just doesn’t work with me.

I do like this song regardless of the feature mostly because of the first part, but I know it will slowly fade out of my rotation as time goes.

“LOOOVE” Rate: 4/10

I almost forgot to add this song to the list, which should show how forgettable it is.

The beat is more fast-paced but dark at the same time as Scott just rambles on, sounding nice on the ear.

Same with “K-POP,” it doesn’t fit in with the theme of “UTOPIA” and its darkness.

It gets pretty old quickly, making me skip the song before I even get to Kid Cudi’s part that sits at the very backend of the song.

“K-POP” Rate: 4/10

Even though I enjoy this song, it feels completely out of place with the rest of the songs.

Scott is decent here, but Bad Bunny’s verse is really good despite me not knowing what he’s saying.

The Weeknd, surprisingly, is the weakest part of this song, but I guess it makes sense because the beat really isn’t his style.

All in all, it is a sore thumb from the rest of “UTOPIA,” but if it plays at a party, people will get a kick out of it.

“TELEKINESIS” Rate: 10/10

“TELEKINESIS” comes after a drought of some mediocre songs.

Competing against “MY EYES,” this song is up there as one of the best pieces on the album.

I heard this song as a Kanye song at first, wishing it would come out. I loved Scott’s hook on it, but Kanye never released it.

Now, I guess he passed it down to Scott and allowed him to release it. Too bad for Kanye because it’s a masterpiece of a song.

It’s amazing from start to end.

The angelic synths carry on throughout the song as Scott kills it with the hook. The worst part of this song is Future, mostly because I don’t like his songs, but even he does his part with the feature.

As I mentioned before, SZA comes on as the third and final feature not in a subtle way. Empathic synths empower behind her as she literally sounds like she’s speaking or coming down from heaven.

She absolutely kills it with her feature, possibly being one of, if not, the best things she’s been on.

This song is a perfect 10/10.

“TIL FURTHER NOTICE” Rate: 10/10

James Blake finally gets his moment and smashes it out the park, sounding super toxic with great vocals.

Metro Boomin does amazing with the beat, throwing in some drums with a trap beat, also adding some synths to make for a pleasure on the ear.

Getting on the mic and killing it again, 21 has the golden touch that I mentioned before. Finally, Scott enters and immediately sounds amazing, having a faint, auto-tuned voice.

He carries that toxic behavior Blake has, but when he goes into his verse, he talks more about his life and how he’s able to do anything. As Blake closes it out, he says, “Till further notice, will keep you posted.”

Final Score: 8/10

And that’s it. Scott does it once again, potentially dropping the album of the year. If not, it’s still a remarkable album that I’ll be going back to for some time.

“UTOPIA” had a lot of bangers, and amazing production to add to that eerie, lost feeling, but there are some songs that are skippable.

We’ll see what Scott has in the locker following this, but until further notice, we’ll have “UTOPIA” to keep us posted.

