Reflection on my travels through Eastern Europe | Column

While the “study” part of my study abroad journey has come to an end, I wanted to write this column as a reflection of all the places I’ve traveled to as part of my Maymester course.

When the plane first landed, I began my journey in a small town in the Czech Republic called Telč.

Telč was an interesting place to begin my summer because it's a town filled with locals and not a common tourist destination. Many people didn’t speak Czech, so it was an interesting way to dive right into Czech culture.

It was here that I got my first taste of Czech cuisine — a dish called Smažený sýr, or fried cheese. I enjoyed this dish and have ordered it many times in Brno since.

The next place I traveled to with the Czechmates program was another town in the Czech Republic called Třebíč. Here I got the opportunity to visit a church and a synagogue. After Třebíč, I arrived in Brno — where I’m staying for the summer.

Over the past month, I spent the weekdays in Brno going to class, but every weekend our program would travel to a nearby city to experience something new.

The first weekend, I traveled to Poland. Our travels began with a stop at the Auschwitz concentration camp, which was an emotionally and educationally impactful experience.

Although it was sad and hard to see, I believe that it’s something everyone should see at some point in their lives.

After this, we traveled to Kraków, Poland. Kraków was a beautiful place to visit, filled with great food, astonishing architecture and rich history.

While I was in Kraków, I had the chance to try a variety of pierogies — all of which were very delicious.

Our program also went on a guided tour of the city, which was very interesting and informative.

We were lucky enough to be visiting during Kraków’s museum night — all museums were only charging 1 zloty (approximately $0.25) for entrance. I took advantage of this opportunity and visited a castle.

On the way home to Brno, we stopped at the Wieliczka Salt Mines. They were absolutely breathtaking.

The following weekend I traveled to Budapest, Hungary, with the Czechmates program.

I began the weekend with a visit to the UN Refugee Agency, where I learned about policies regarding migrants and refugees in Hungary.

Following this, my group attended a talk with Professor Frank Zsigó from Eötvös Loránd University. Here, we learned about the differences between the Hungarian and American education system and recent developments within the Hungarian government that were affecting universities.

Later in the night, I took a river cruise on the Danube river. The next day we went on a tour of the city and got to try some Lángos, a hungarian deep fried flatbread dish.

After this, we toured the Parliament building, where we got the chance to see beautiful architecture, gold adorned walls and even a crown dating back centuries.

Our last day in Budapest was spent at the Gellert Spa thermal baths. This was a great way for me to unwind and relax after all of the adventures and traveling over the past few weeks.

This past weekend, we visited Vienna, Austria, for the conclusion of the Maymester course.

We started off the trip with a visit to the United Nations, where we got a tour and the chance to talk to a representative about their work.

We had some down time to explore the city, and after dinner, our group hiked into the countryside and explored many of the Austrian vineyards — all while watching the sunset.

The next morning we had a tour of the city and then had some downtime to explore on our own.

At night, we took paddle boats out into the Danube river where we swam until sundown. Right before sunset, we traveled to a tower that had a beautiful overlook of the city and ate strudel as the sun set and the city lights came on.

This program has been an amazing experience so far. I can’t wait to see what adventures the remainder of the summer holds.

MORE COLUMNS