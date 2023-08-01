Reflecting on a summer full of meaningful memories | Column

I have no clue how it happened so fast, but the end of summer is nearly here.

With move-in and classes rapidly approaching, I’ve designated the last leg of my summer vacation to spending as much time as possible with family and friends.

During the semester, I’m often too busy with classes and my social life to be constantly checking in with loved ones. Additionally, since I was abroad for a majority of my summer break, I was determined to make time for everyone once I got back.

It’s been difficult to catch up with my friends with our busy schedules, but this past week I was able to spend time with my family in North Carolina.

I have three younger siblings who are all in high school now. Since growing up, they’ve become increasingly more busy and invested in their own social lives.

It’s been nice to get closer to my siblings as they’ve gotten older, but with me being away at college and them being preoccupied when I’m actually at home, it’s hard to find the time.

Nearly every summer, my family takes a trip to the Outer Banks with our close friends. It hasn’t been as consistent in recent years, but luckily, we were able to make it work this year.

I was excited for a beach trip in general this summer, and the Outer Banks didn’t disappoint.

We shared lots of laughs — our family friend crashed the golf cart, and I couldn’t stop giggling about it for hours — and spent a majority of our time playing in the ocean or laying by the pool.

One of my favorite moments was gathering my siblings and friends to stargaze on the beach one night. While we were on the beach, we saw an insane shooting star.

It was a crazy green color and lit up the entire sky. My youngest sister, who had never seen a shooting star before, thought it was a meteor and screamed at the sight of it.

It was a hilarious moment but also extremely meaningful. I absolutely love catching shooting stars, and this time I was able to share that experience with my sister.

My siblings and I still argue often, but quality time spent walking on the beach or teaching each other poker makes up for it.

I’ve had one of the busiest summers this year, and I’m grateful for all of the adventures I’ve taken — both by myself and with my loved ones.

It’s become increasingly difficult to find time for everyone, but when I have the chance to make memories like the ones from North Carolina, I’m reminded of the importance of spending time with my siblings.

So, while our lives become busier and more chaotic, I’ll use the incredible moments I have from this summer to encourage myself to always find time for my favorite people.

