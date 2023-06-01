Reason to be optimistic for the growth of women’s sports | Column

Whether it's at the high school or professional level, the “relevancy” of women’s sports is dictated by attendance.

By that metric, women’s soccer took a massive leap in its perceived significance when 91,553 fans attended Barcelona women’s clash with Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last year.

It was certainly a landmark moment for women’s sports as a whole, but it quickly became a rung for soccer fans to hang their hat on.

In reality, this single moment was nothing more than a sign of things to come and not the reality of women’s soccer today.

In February, I saw Real Madrid play Real Sociedad, two of the proudest clubs in world soccer.

Like most women’s clubs, the Madridistas hosted the match at its academy stadium, Estadio Alfredo di Stéfano, that holds just 6,000 fans as opposed to the men’s stadium, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, that has a capacity of 81,044.

I didn’t expect a record-breaking crowd to storm a simple league matchup on a Wednesday night when I went to see Real Madrid play, but I also didn’t expect the stadium to be dotted with just a few hundred fans.

My friends and I sat behind the ultras section: just half-a-dozen fans singing loudly, waving flags and beating a drum. This showing was a far cry from the near 100,000 supporters that filled Barcelona’s Camp Nou a year ago, and it begged the question:

Has women’s soccer made any progress at all?

The reality is that most of the big clubs in Europe only tend to draw a few thousand fans to their regular league matches, while the majority of clubs tend to post attendance rates in the hundreds.

While Barcelona saw over 2,000 fans on average attend its matches last season, famed German club Bayern Munich produced an attendance of only around 750 at its games in 2022.

The evident disinterest of Real Madrid’s supporters is seemingly a blanket answer to all of the attendance issues across women’s soccer. Although another game just months later pointed to perhaps another truth.

Just over a week ago, I was at a matchup between Chelsea and Arsenal. Like Real Madrid, Chelsea hosts its home games at its academy stadium, Kingsmeadow, with a capacity of 4,850 people.

The majority of that number is occupied by bleachers without seats. On match day, few fans actually have somewhere to sit.

Kingsmeadow isn’t even in the London borough of Chelsea. To get from the actual borough to the stadium, fans have to travel over 45 minutes by metro and bus to watch a women’s home game.

Despite the distance, fans still show out for the women’s team.

For the game against Arsenal, there were nearly 3,500 fans at Kingsmeadow to watch Chelsea all but clinch the Women’s Super League title, and in March, the stadium was sold out for a regular season clash against Manchester United.

The interest and passion is there to support the growth of the women’s game, and perhaps, it’s the venue that fails to support the fanbase.

That same week that I was at Kingsmeadow, I saw the cup final for the DFB Pokal women’s tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Two of the best teams in the country, VLF Wolfsburg and SC Freiburg, faced off with a chance to become champions of Germany.

Walking to the match, I had little expectations for what the gameday experience would be like. But even if I had massive hopes for the cup final, I never could have imagined what I saw.

It was as if the entire city of Cologne had poured out around the stadium.

The city had put on a full-fledged festival ahead of the match. Tens of thousands were lining up for food trucks, playing carnival games and raving in front of a giant concert stage.

Clearly not everyone was there to actually attend the game, but once we had all taken our seats, the stadium announced a new attendance record for the German cup final: 44,808.

The attendance records are always special and a sign that the game is growing — especially considering the previous record was just 26,682.

What was more impressive: This wasn’t a home game for either side. Wolfsburg is four hours away from Cologne by car, and Freiburg is a five-hour car ride.

But even an attendance record appears cheap when the majority of regular league games struggle to hit 1,000 fans.

What truly gave me reason for optimism wasn’t the number of fans, but it was who made up the crowd.

Walking into the stadium, I saw parents and their children. We often applaud the example professional female athletes set for young girls, but we rarely talk about how important it is for young boys to be witnesses to women’s sports.

That day I saw both.

I saw a generation of young soccer fans learning to appreciate women’s sports with the same wild fervor that they enjoy their male counterparts.

Women’s soccer and all other women’s sports are still a ways away from support that could equal those played by men, and despite incredible signs of growth in the last few years, there’s little reason to be satisfied.

What I saw in Germany is a reason for hope. The day women’s sports fans are waiting for is coming and, hopefully, sooner than we think.

MORE COLUMNS