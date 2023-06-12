Raising voices for the right to clean air | Column

This past week, the northeastern United States was plagued with some of the worst air quality in the nation’s history. As a result, people across the northeast broke out their old N95 face masks in an attempt to protect their lungs from the worsening air conditions.

Areas, such as Philadelphia and New Jersey, hit Air Quality Index levels of over 400, which is considered to be “hazardous to human health.” The smoke was so thick that significant scenery, such as the Philadelphia skyline, couldn’t be seen within a near radius.

For many in the northeastern United States, the environment looked like a near-dystopian movie.

Climate anxiety is a genuine problem that too many young people have been plagued with at an early age. As industrialization and technological advancements increase, our lives become more efficient but at the cost of environmental health.

Issues, such as the climate crisis, are huge and require a community effort to be solved but are ignored repeatedly by legislators, as promoting policies to mitigate the effects of these environmental crises isn’t in the best economic interest of the politicians.

In addition, sustainable practices are not accessible to the majority of the population but specifically to low-income and minority groups. These practices have created products marked as environmentally conscious yet are sold at a premium that's inaccessible to these demographics.

However, those who are part of low-income and minority groups face the brunt of the consequences of environmental crises.

Low-income neighborhoods struggle with effective waste management and are often located in environmentally unsafe locations. This leads to a variety of health problems for those living in these areas, with people who typically don’t have the financial resources to help themselves.

Many of us are lucky that the smoke from Nova Scotia only condemned us to the comfort of our own homes; however, thousands of people were still confined to the streets due to a lack of resources.

The wildfire smoke served as an inconvenience for most, resulting in cancellations of youth sports games and closed down community pools. But for those in low-income neighborhoods, it served as a legitimate health risk.

While the brunt of the smoke seems to have passed over, this is only the beginning of the wildfire season in Canada — and it’s very likely to experience another low air-quality episode this summer.

Without resources in place to help protect those in low-income groups, we are only continuing to damage individuals’ health and safety as a cost of our privilege.

If we want to be able to help our fellow man, this is an issue that needs prompt action.

Everyone, despite their income level, deserves the right to clean air, and it’s our responsibility to protect this right.

There are more environmentally sustainable actions we can take within our daily lives, but more importantly, we need to hold legislators accountable by using our voices to help protect these populations and to mitigate the effects of the climate crisis that’s already beginning.

