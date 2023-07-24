Penn State Board of Trustees must address student finances following tuition increase | Column

CORRECTION: A previous version of this column claimed the Penn State's Board of Trustees profited from student tuition raises. The Daily Collegian was unable to quantify these claims, and the sections have been removed. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.

The Penn State Board of Trustees announced on Friday yet another tuition increase for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

In-state students are expected to experience a gradual 2% tuition increase over the next two years amounting to $193 in increased costs per semester, while out-of-state and graduate students are expected to receive a 4% tuition increase over the next two years, raising costs by $762 per semester.

As a result, Penn State tuition prices have grown by 21% since 2015.

While this growth occurred, grants and resources were available to students below the poverty line and those with families who make less than $75,000. Unfortunately, with more frequent tuition raises, the grants and funding are now depleted — leaving lower-income students to fight tuition costs on their own.

Many students who are below the $75,000 annual income mark qualify for federal work-study programs. With the average hourly rate for a federal work-study program being $11.82 an hour, it will now take an additional 64 hours of work for students to afford the new tuition increase each semester.

This means that the little time that students have to study, work and participate in student organizations will be cut significantly. For many students, they will not be able to afford to join student organizations at all.

Extracurricular activities at Penn State as a whole are inaccessible for the majority of students with organization dues and cost of participation.

Our university prides itself on its large alumni network, but the hard reality is that one can only take part in that network if they are a part of student organizations.

Some organizations have tried to mitigate this consequence by providing members with work-based grant checks each semester; however, with the tuition increases, we’re seeing financial cuts for many student-operated programs.

Despite cutting these programs, Penn State continues to undervalue student resources by using student content and work without appropriate compensation.

This is seen across many student extracurriculars as the funding is cut for large organizations, such as The Daily Collegian and unpaid research positions — all of which, at the end of the day, are significant sources of income for Penn State.

As Penn State students are financially abused by the institution, the Board of Trustees only continues to allocate finances in an unbalanced manner.

As a student, I’m tired of chanting “We Are” when we clearly aren’t. I’m tired of limited creative freedom and the misuse of my extremely limited funds.

Yet students, like myself, don’t have the opportunity to leave. We can’t afford transfer fees; we can’t afford the costs of moving, and we can’t afford to retake courses at another university. So with all of these students chained down by financial limits, when is something going to change?

