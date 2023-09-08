Penn State must prioritize transparency in handling misconduct reports | Column

On Aug. 23, Penn State released the results of its Living Our Values survey for the 2022 year.

Penn State conducted the survey over the past year and distributed it to all faculty, staff, graduate students and postdoctoral researchers at all Penn State campuses. In total, 9,540 individuals took part in the survey, “yielding a university-wide response rate of 24%” according to Penn State.

Undergraduates — who were included in the past two versions of the survey — were excluded in the 2022 survey due to “low, single-digit participation rates in the previous two surveys that made it difficult to determine actionable results,” according to Penn State.

Penn State asked respondents about awareness of university values, perceptions of those values and accountability, observed and reported misconduct, retaliation and satisfaction with misconduct reporting.

The results of this year’s survey are worth taking a look at and they point to one, clear thing: Penn State must increase its transparency with the community.

Penn State found only 26% of survey respondents “who reported misconduct felt satisfied with the university’s response” — a 14% decrease from the survey’s results in 2017.

For 68% of those who were dissatisfied, the reason for dissatisfaction was “being unaware if action was taken.”

Another reason, according to 16.6% of dissatisfied respondents, is not believing what the university told them was done.

The fault in communication is dangerous, especially in misconduct situations.

Not only are people left unaware of university action following their report, but they also don’t trust that what they were told actually happened.

To remedy this, it’s important Penn State pulls out the receipts.

Outside of privacy issues, reporters of misconduct have a right to specific, documented evidence that the misconduct reporting procedure was followed.

This would not only benefit the person reporting — who can understand what happened and where the process became dissatisfactory for them — but also the university, who can better understand the reporting system.

It’s no secret the system of misconduct and wrongdoing reporting is fractured.

More transparency would allow us to identify harmful patterns that lead to inaction or unjust resolutions when people report.

After all, we cannot begin to solve a problem if we don’t know what exactly it is. Transparency is a great first step.

We’ll never completely know what goes on behind-the-scenes to make the university run, and that naturally affects how we interpret the facts we do know.

Penn State may not be the first university to hesitate in sharing all of its necessary information.

But that doesn’t mean Penn State can shirk its responsibility to establish an institution based on the same values of integrity, respect, justice, and ethics it hopes are reflected amongst faculty, staff and students.

