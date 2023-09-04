Overworking culture in the U.S. | Column

On average, most Americans work 38.7 hours per week. An estimated 90,000 hours of work is expected in one’s lifetime.

We spend more time with our coworkers than our own families. The 4x4 cubicle becomes our prominent corner of the world.

Spending so much time on work makes jobs our lives, with very little time to develop passions for anything else outside of work. Success is measured in dollar signs rather than personal achievements.

For most, success is determined by their height on the corporate ladder, how booked their calendar is and how little sleep they got that night.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the work world on pause, sending many people back home to work and leaving many unemployed. While the economic impact of this change in work pace was catastrophic to the American economy, it allowed people to rediscover their passions and creative outlets.

Since the World Health Organization declared an end to the pandemic in May 2023, people have returned back to work at a pace similar to pre-pandemic levels.

During this time of rediscovery, for most Americans, there’s a higher prioritization of personal goals rather than employment progression — presenting employers with an increased difficulty in compensating for more worker needs and desires.

Transitioning to a more employee-focused workforce rather than employer-based has changed the expectations of younger generations when looking for a job.

In today’s society, there will be a need for a productive workforce to fill jobs across a variety of skill levels, but just because we have societal needs does not mean that the working-class shouldn’t be treated with dignity and respect.

No matter one’s position in the workforce, at the end of the day, everyone has the same goal: to be happy.

However, it’s up to us to determine what kind of success makes us happy — whether it’s to build relationships or to build up the number of zeros in our bank accounts.

Labor Day is meant to celebrate the nation’s workers and their contributions to the well-being of the nation.

While many people spend the day catching up on tasks that fell between the cracks during the workday, it’s important to spend the rare days off to honor our personal achievements and creative goals.

It’s important to spend time caring for ourselves rather than our jobs.

This Labor Day, don’t spend time feeding into the culture of over-working and burnout. Spend the day honoring personal needs outside of employment.