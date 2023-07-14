Overcoming obstacles, language barriers as an intern in the Czech Republic | Column

Overall, I’ve loved my experience working as a local politics intern in Brno, Czechia, this summer — but it’s also come with some challenges.

As I move forward into my final 2 weeks as an intern in Brno, I’ve started to reflect on how impactful this experience has been for me.

When I first came here, I barely had work experience completing an internship — let alone one that was entirely self-led in a country where I don’t even speak the language.

I’ll admit I was a bit nervous about the experience. I felt passionate about completing the work that had been assigned to me, but wary about maneuvering the everyday challenges of being in an unfamiliar environment in an entirely new field of work than what I have done in the past.

There was definitely a learning curve to the internship experience. For example, I had to learn to understand the vastly different local politics in a Czech city. However, I also had to be able to understand the people, the lifestyle and the work culture.

I’m a planner— I like to have my whole week scheduled down to the minute. I was used to following a heavily structured schedule back in Pennsylvania.

I’ve noticed that careers and internships are typically fast-paced and more structured in the United States. However, the internship I’m completing this summer has required me to step outside of my comfort zone.

At first this was a bit stressful for me, but soon I learned to love my atypical schedule.

My internship is entirely self-led, which means I have the opportunity to work on the project I’ve been tasked with at my own pace.

I’ve come to appreciate the cultural differences associated with the workforce in the Czech Republic as compared to the United States, and I have learned so many valuable lessons that I truly believe could not be taught to me without stepping outside my comfort zone and moving across the world for the summer.

I’ve had to overcome numerous challenges that resulted in me improving my ability to communicate with my superiors and set boundaries through honest dialogue. I’ve learned so much about myself over the past two months, and I really feel that this experience has transformed my outlook on my career.

My advice to those who may be considering taking a similar risk in their life, within the context of their career, is to just do it. Sometimes you learn the most from putting yourself out there and diving into an environment that is entirely unfamiliar to you.

