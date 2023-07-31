Online chat forums are unsustainable | Column

After over a decade of the iconic blue bird’s birth, Elon Musk has officially changed Twitter to X Corp — replacing the blue bird with a gigantic black and white X.

However, this is just one of many changes that Musk has made to the platform in an attempt to rebrand.

Now, X users can verify their accounts through a subscription fee. Those who don’t pay the upcharge can only view a limited number of posts each day.

Twitter, which started in early 2006, was a platform created for users to share short messages.

After Twitter’s character limit increased, the platform faced various changes.

Elon Musk’s ownership of the platform, along with his proposed changes, led to public disapproval — causing many users to transfer to the newly developed Meta platform, Threads.

However, since the origin of the app, Threads has lost over half of its users and failed to gain the same level of traction as Twitter previously had.

Twitter and Threads are among other social media chat platforms that have met their demise over the past 20 years — the 2011 MySpace failure is a notable example.

With some of the most successful CEOs in the social media industry running these apps, it’s been shown time and time again that online chat platforms are destined to fail.

Especially as image-based social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, continue to hold a large collective audience.

This is because image-based social media platforms have changed their content to cover a variety of users’ needs: providing news in an instant, in addition to entertainment in picture and video format.

In a society with a decreasing attention span, the need for these short messages to be conveyed — in a visually enhancing way — is increasing more than ever.

Users engage in social media because of instant gratification. Now, more platforms provide online shopping options where a user could buy an item they like from a social media post.

As we’ve seen in the journalism industry, the desire to read and seek out information is simply not there anymore. It’s no longer the need for detailed content, but the need to provide content in the least amount of words possible.

This is a practice that online chat forums have simply not adapted to.

In a world where social media platforms are trying to stand out from the crowd, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to maintain older platforms. New platforms keep popping up with newer features meant to reinvent our current social media practices — but there are only so many ways to reinvent the social media wheel.

Classic platforms are dying.

As social media becomes more popular with younger demographics, we can anticipate changes in our current social media sphere.

We can expect new trends and practices that provide instant gratification at the click of a button.

MORE COLUMNS